As Jennifer Lawrence’s Nude Scene In ‘Red Sparrow’ Goes Viral, Actress Opens Up About The Effect On Her Career

Lawrence was the subject of a famous nude photo leak in 2014, and said she needed to overcome her anxiety for the 'Red Sparrow' scene.

Jennifer Lawrence’s nude scene in Red Sparrow is going viral, with pirated clips of the scene spreading across social media, but the actress has a surprising response to the emotional experience.

Lawrence was the most famous subject of a 2014 nude photo leak that ended up striking dozens of celebrities. Personal pictures that were stolen from Lawrence ended up splashed across the internet, an experience she would later liken to a sex crime.

So when Jennifer Lawrence saw that there would be substantial nudity in Red Sparrow (she had already filmed a brief nude scene in the 2016 movie Passengers), the actress said she knew she would have to face her anxiety about appearing nude.

Lawrence had previously said she got drunk to feel comfortable with the nude scene in Passengers, but knew she would have to overcome her fears for Red Sparrow‘s nude scene.

“I read this script that I’m dying to do, and the one thing that’s getting in my way is nudity,” Lawrence said in an interview with CBS News. “And I realized there’s a difference between consent and not.”

That distinction helped Lawrence deal with the scars still associated with the release of her nude photos in 2014, with the actress said she focused on her consent and choice in the matter.

“I feel like something that was taken from me I got back and am using in my art,” Lawrence said. “But I did feel like I took the power out of having my body taken from me. I felt like I took it back, and I could almost own it again.”

There is still some controversy around Jennifer Lawrence’s nude scene in Red Sparrow. Pirated footage of the scene has appeared on the link-sharing site Reddit, which was one of the major sites hosting her stolen nude photos nearly four years ago. The link approached the site’s front page on Saturday, sparking some debate and ultimately leading to some of the links being deleted.

The original release of the hacked photos led to Reddit taking action against some of the boards that hosted the pictures, with most of the photos ultimately being deleted and some entire boards taken down for sharing the pirated material.

The nude scene is still gaining life across other social media, however. Pictures of Jennifer Lawrence nude have appeared on Twitter, with some pirated shots from Red Sparrow along with the previous hacked photos that showed up in 2014 as some appear to be taking advantage of the attention to divert traffic to their websites.