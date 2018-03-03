‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoilers: Daenerys Targaryen’s Fate Was Revealed In Season 1

Another theory gaining ground has Daenerys dying during childbirth and leaving Jon Snow to raise their baby all by himself.

We’re still a year away from the final season of Game of Thrones, but fans haven’t stopped guessing how the hit HBO will end. With everyone desperate to know if their favorite character will sit on the Iron Throne by the end of Season 8, a new theory suggests that Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) fate was already decided way back in Season 1.

According to Express, the theory states that Daenerys will lose everyone she loves – including Jon Snow (Kit Harington) – in her fight to defend Westeros against the Night King (Vladimir Furdik).

Back in Season 1, Daenerys was warned that the only way to pay for life was with death when she tried to keep Khal Drogo from dying. Reddit user gdragonfan29 believes that the warning can be applied to Daenerys’ overall story arc, which means more deaths are ahead for the Dragon Queen.

“Essentially, the ‘death pays for life’ applies to the endgame because Dany will win the war against the White Walkers and she and Tyrion will defeat Cersei, but she will lose those she loves – Jon, Jorah, and her dragons,” the user wrote. “Only the death of all those she loves will pay for the ‘life’ of the suffering people of the Seven Kingdoms that she wants to save.”

The theory piggybacks on another idea that Jon and the rest of the Starks are actually descendants of the Night King. When the leader of the White Walkers is killed, then all of the Starks will also die because they are all linked, just like the wights are to their White Walker masters.

While the theory is quickly gaining momentum, we won’t know for sure what will happen until Season 8 of Game of Thrones premieres next year. Until then, the odds are in Jon and Daenerys’ favor to come out on top by the end of the series.

In fact, the characters are 2 to 1 favorites to rule Westeros when the series wraps, with Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) coming in as an upset favorite.

HBO producers are keeping a tight lid on spoilers as production for Season 8 is currently underway. While we wait for more information, another theory gaining ground has Daenerys dying during childbirth and leaving Jon to raise their baby all by himself.

The theory posits that Jon and Daenerys have a baby together and never find out about his true lineage. But in the process of giving birth, Daenerys dies, making Jon the sole ruler of Westeros and single dad. Even worse, the theory has both of Daenerys’ dragons dying in the war with the Night King, though we later discover that the dragons laid eggs before being killed.

HBO has not announced an official premiere date for Season 8 of Game of Thrones. The network did, however, confirm that the final season will not air until sometime in 2019.