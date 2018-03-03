NFL Rumors: Jets, Vikings, Broncos, And Cardinals Are Finalist For Kirk Cousins Per Adam Schefter

According to league sources, Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals, Jets, Broncos, and Vikings are the final four teams interested in signing Kirk Cousins.

With the 2018 NFL Draft vastly approaching, the teams on the hunt for a quarterback are making themselves known. While some will go the route of a rookie signal caller, the league is buzzing about Kirk Cousins. Ever since the season ended, the NFL rumor mill has speculated where Cousins would land. Would it be with the Browns, Jets, Vikings or someone else? According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the final four teams have been revealed.

Schefter, per league sources, have said that the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, and Arizona Cardinals are on the short list of teams in which Kirk Cousins will sign with for the 2018 season and beyond.

The list makes sense as most experts view most of these destinations as just being a quarterback away from serious contention in 2018. The Broncos have struggled with the carousel of quarterbacks. The Vikings could be on the verge of having no one with Case Keenum, Sam Bradford, and Teddy Bridgewater all free agents. The Cardinals are looking for someone to lead them to the next step, and the Jets are looking to build toward the future.

In 2017, Cousins, while with the Washington Redskins, passed for 4093 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. Kirk Cousins is the hottest name mentioned in NFL rumors and rightfully so. Cousins paring with the Vikings may have the most legs due to the Vikings’ record last season. With their highly touted defense returning and the offense full of youth, the Vikings may have the best chance at landing Cousins.

Four final teams are expected to go after Kirk Cousins, according to @AdamSchefter. Where should he sign? pic.twitter.com/6GUOQ53yww — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 3, 2018

The Broncos are a veteran team, but with rumors of Denver looking to trade wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, that could force Cousins to look elsewhere. The Cardinals and Jets could be viewed as a gamble with both teams in a transition of sorts. What Cousins may have to consider are rankings and player development.

In 2017, the Vikings finished 11th in total offense, Broncos 17th, Cardinals 22nd, and Jets 28th. While each team has their own individual playmakers to boot, adding Cousins could change the dynamic of any of these four teams. What this may come down to is also money. Cousins is expected to cross the $30 million per season line and what these teams must take into account is how much are they willing to spend on a quarterback who has led his team to the playoffs just once?

In just a matter of days, one of these four teams will possibly have Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback. But who will it be, the Vikings, Jets, Broncos or Cardinals?