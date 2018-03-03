David Eason Awarded Visitation In Custody Battle With Ex After Shocking Gun Photos, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Jenelle Evans' husband has reportedly scored an unexpected victory.

David Eason may be in the midst of controversy due to his frequent gun photos of his wife, Jenelle Evans, and their kids, but according to a new report, the ex-Teen Mom 2 dad recently scored a court victory against his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Leedham.

Following news of a court filing made by Leedham earlier this year, in which she attempted to prove that Eason was an unfit parent and abused her while she was pregnant, a source close to Eason has revealed that the former reality star is set to visit with their young son Kaden on March 3.

“She kept Kaden from him since November. But he will be visiting with Kaden for the first time since then,” a source told Radar Online on March 2.

In her court documents, Leedham explained that she was not allowing Eason to spend time with their son because he violated an agreement they had previously made by sharing numerous photos of the child on his Instagram account last year. As fans may have seen, Eason shared a series of images of the boy spending time with his siblings, including older half-sister Maryssa and younger half-sister Ensley, at a park. Then, when Leedham confronted him about the issue and requested he remove the photos, Eason declined to do so and told her to “get over it.”

Leedham also said in her court documents that Evans may not be safe with Eason. As she explained, Eason has shown signs of someone who may be likely to commit domestic violence and could do so in front of one of his minor children.

In response to Leedham’s allegations against Eason, who was fired from his role on Teen Mom 2 due to a homophobic rant on Twitter last month, the Radar Online source explained that all of Leedham’s claims are based on what she sees on television. The insider also noted that Leedham has met Evans just three times and doesn’t know a thing about her relationship with Eason.

Following Eason’s visit with Kaden this weekend, the axed reality star and his former girlfriend will be attending a mediation session in hopes of settling their custody dispute.

