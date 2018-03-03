Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Reportedly To Skip Oscars Red Carpet, Rile Angelina Jolie At Party, Reports ‘NW’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reportedly are ready to go public with their renewed romance at the Academy Awards this weekend, making Angelina Jolie "mad as hell," according to "NW."

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reportedly are looking forward to the 2018 Oscars, famed as Hollywood’s biggest and best awards show of the year. But the former husband and wife aren’t anticipating the evening because they hope to take home that coveted golden statue. Instead, sources quoted by NW magazine via Yahoo claim that Jennifer and Brad have agreed to go public at one of the Oscars after-parties, a situation that allegedly infuriates Angelina Jolie.

“Following Jennifer Aniston’s split from Justin Theroux, she and ex-husband Brad Pitt are reportedly set to make their return as a couple back on the Hollywood scene at this year’s Academy Awards.”

The insiders revealed that Brad and Jennifer reunited in 2017. However, Pitt and Aniston reportedly have been waiting until the right time to go public with their renewed romance. With the 2018 Oscars occurring just weeks after Jennifer and Justin Theroux announced their separation, she and Brad decided it was the perfect time to go public.

However, even though Pitt and Aniston are ready to make their renewed romantic relationship official by going public, don’t look for them at the televised Oscars ceremony, according to the source.

“The ideal time for [Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to go public with their romance] is this weekend at the Oscars, but the pair won’t be attending the official awards ceremony.”

Instead, Pitt and Aniston are discussing “skipping the red carpet and the ceremony in favor of one of the parties,” said the insider. The plan to attend the party will give Jennifer and Brad a welcome opportunity to spend time with “all their old friends” while avoiding the red carpet spotlight, pointed out the source.

As the Inquisitr reported, Pitt just surprised onlookers by making a rare public appearance at a pre-Oscars bash. In keeping with his desire to stay out of the spotlight, Brad was casually dressed as he mingled with other superstars.

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Could Cause Problems For Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston

But Brad’s not-yet-officially-ex-wife Angelina Jolie may cause issues when it comes to Pitt’s and Aniston’s dreams of keeping their public appearance “low-key.” Jolie allegedly is focused on attending the same Vanity Fair Oscars party as Brad and Jennifer. The potential for an unpleasant scene with Angelina has reportedly caused Pitt and Aniston to hesitate.

Jolie is furious after discovering that Jennifer and Brad have renewed their romance, an insider alleged to NW magazine.

“Angelina is mad as all hell about them being back in each other’s lives.”

Aniston and Justin Theroux revealed their plans to separate last month, announcing in a statement their determination to “maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Initially Split In 2005: Will 2018 Be The Year Of Their Reunion?

When Brad and Jennifer ended their romantic relationship in 2005, they had been married for five years. Pitt allegedly left Aniston after meeting Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Brad and Angelina were together for 11 years and married for two of those years. The parents of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt announced their split in 2016.

Jolie and Pitt continue to watch their divorce proceedings play out in the spotlight, with rumors about what’s going on behind the scenes swirling. The rumors that Brad and Jennifer could reunite in public at the 2018 Oscars have some fans getting their popcorn ready to watch the awards show to try to catch a glimpse of Aniston and Pitt. As the Inquisitr reported, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston also are rumored to be preparing for a showdown, giving Brad another reason to be anxious about the Oscars this weekend.