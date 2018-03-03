‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4: Vince Gilligan Talks About Jesse Pinkman’s Possible Appearance

Fans have no idea what really happened to Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) at the end of Breaking Bad in 2013. So in an interview, the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, talked about the probable fate of Walter White’s assistant and the 38-year-old actor’s possible appearance in the spinoff series. Will it happen in Better Call Saul Season 4?

“Anything’s possible,” the 51-year-old writer told Digital Spy about Jesse’s likely arrival in the prequel. However, Gilligan explained that it is actually hard to predict if Paul’s character “may get revisited in the future.”

Breaking Bad is now celebrating its 10th-year anniversary and it is still considered as one of the finest television series of all time. In fact, viewers are still looking forward to seeing the show’s original characters in its spinoff series.

Will fans finally see Jesse in Better Call Saul Season 4? Gilligan didn’t erase the fact that it is still possible to see the fan-favorite deuteragonist in the show. However, he didn’t confirm if it is going to happen in the much-awaited new season.

To recall, the original Breaking Bad characters like Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) already made an appearance in the prequel’s Season 1, Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) in Season 2, and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) in Season 3. Hence, it is not impossible for the creative minds behind the show to think of a perfect way to include Jesse in Better Call Saul Season 4’s storyline. So, fans just have to wait for it.

Meanwhile, Gilligan also talked about what could have happened to Jesse after he was last seen in Breaking Bad. As he was fleeing the Nazi compound, the producer predicted that there might be police waiting for him around the corner or a good future coming for him.

The Better Call Saul creator would like to think that he freely got away as he paid a lot to have his freedom back. Although he really has no idea what Jesse’s career would be after he escaped, he is hoping that he didn’t return as a criminal and didn’t get back to the life he used to have.

Gilligan even admitted that he had always liked the Breaking Bad character and had a soft spot for Jesse. With that, there might be a big possibility that he will make a way to bring Paul’s role in Better Call Saul Season 4.

Better Call Saul Season 4 is expected to return in August 2018 on AMC.