‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Mon. March 5: Someone Spies As Bill Proposes, Ridge Explodes, Pam’s Off

Bill gets down on one knee but doesn't know he has an audience, Ridge is tired of Bill's antics, Pam skips her medication the week that Bill is shot.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 5, reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) will have his heart broken by Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) when he proposes marriage to her. Bill has always had a thing for Steffy and honestly thinks he is doing right by her when he asks for her hand in marriage. Dollar Bill believes that by marrying his son’s wife, he will be giving his grandchild (or child, if rumors are to be believed) the stability of a family home. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicate that someone will be spying on his romantic gesture.

Steffy won’t be interested in Bill’s latest stunt, and the most recent Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will be irritated. As luck would have it, she will be expecting Liam for dinner when Bill proposes and she can’t get rid of him fast enough. Of course, Liam could have seen his father on one knee and jumped to the wrong conclusions, in which case “Leffy” could have been dealt a major setback. Of course, B&B viewers know that Bill is still dealing with finding out that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie (Heather Tom) are a couple. He may be wanting to show everyone that he could also be playing happy families and this could be why he takes Steffy’s rejection as a “challenge,” according to She Knows Soaps.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, March 5-9. Bill reacts to Steffy's refusal of his proposal. https://t.co/brE2Pv4Fh6 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/D03bosMlT9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 3, 2018

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint at the fact that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) still sees Bill as the perpetrator and Steffy as the innocent victim. He will worry that Bill can’t seem to leave his daughter alone, but Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will try to appease him by pointing out that Steffy has no interest in Bill’s advances. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that when Steffy confirms Ridge’s fears, he will explode. Daddy Ridge does not appreciate Ridge going after his daughter and will let his wrath be known.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy gets jealous when she realizes Liam has arrived at Forrester to see Hope, not her. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/mO6DbvZRxY pic.twitter.com/mWdhKyxsbL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 2, 2018

Of course, part of the reason the writers are setting up a Ridge and Bill showdown is that Bill will temporarily leave the show to be a participant on Italy’s “Dancing With The Stars,” according to Soap Opera Digest. The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that someone will try to murder Bill, and he will end up in the hospital in critical condition. The most obvious suspect will be Ridge, but spoilers for Monday, March 5 episode of Bold and the Beautiful has Charlie (Dick Christie) confronting his love Pam (Alley Mills) about skipping her medication. Viewers will remember that Pam has a murderous streak in her when her evil side gets out.