Patriots Rumors: Aqib Talib, Richard Sherman Will Rejuvenate New England, According To ‘Chowder And Champions’

'Chowder and Champions' believes the New England Patriots should keep Aqib Talib and Richard Sherman on their radar this offseason.

The New England Patriots need to inject fresh energy into their roster after a deflating Super Bowl 52 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are expected to actively shop for free agents on the market this offseason in the hope of making another run for the title next season.

According to reports from Chowder and Champions, the Patriots should keep an eye on Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Seattle Seahawks CB Richard Sherman. Talib and Sherman are still under contract with their respective teams, but both corners might eventually become available as free agents later in the offseason.

The Broncos are looking to trade Talib, but Denver could eventually release the veteran to create cap space this summer. According to Tarringo Basile-Vaughan of Chowder and Champions, New England should consider making a run at Talib if he becomes available on the free-agent market.

Talib is still one of the best cornerbacks in the league and could provide a huge boost for the Patriots. The 32-year-old had 11 interceptions and 182 tackles in his four-year stint with the Broncos. More importantly, the veteran managed to stay healthy over the past four seasons.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native could bring a new dimension to the Patriots, but acquiring him will not be easy for New England even if he becomes a free agent. The Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Redskins are also expected to pursue Talib. But according to Basile-Vaughan, the Cowboys have a better chance to convince Talib because of his familiarity with New England, having played for the Patriots in 2013.

Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sam Minton of Chowder and Champions said that the Patriots should also continue chasing Sherman. The Seahawks are still mum on their plans for Sherman, but the veteran cornerback might be released later in the offseason if his team decides to go into a different direction.

According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, the Patriots tried to acquire Sherman before the trade deadline last season, but no deal was reached. Sherman has also made it no secret that he is open to moving to New England for a fresh start after recovering from a surgery that repaired his ruptured Achilles.

Minton believes that Sherman is even a better option than Talib this offseason. He said that Sherman’s ability to cause turnovers and his knack for getting into his opponents’ heads could help the Patriots next season. He also added that moving to the Patriots might help the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback regain his old form and become one of the elite defenders in the league again.