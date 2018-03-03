Fans, Colleagues Defend ‘Fuller House’ Creator Jeff Franklin Amid Firing For Inappropriate Behavior

The ‘Fuller House’ creator was fired from his own show for alleged bad behavior, but some fans think the punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

Days after Fuller House boss Jeff Franklin was let go from the Netflix Full House revival over allegations of misconduct, fans and former co-workers are coming to his defense. Franklin was fired from Fuller House after staffers complained that the longtime executive producer made inappropriate sexual remarks in the writer’s room. Franklin also reportedly brought women he dated to the set of the show and sometimes offered them small on-camera roles, according to TV Line. Jeff Franklin was not accused of any physical sexual misconduct.

Now, some irate fans are firing back at Jeff Franklin’s firing, saying it trivializes real victims of sexual harassment. After his shocking firing was announced, Franklin, who created the long-running ABC sitcom Full House as well as the Netflix spinoff Fuller House, took to Instagram to say goodbye to loyal fans of his franchise.

“I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House,” Jeff wrote. “Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”

But in the comments to Franklin’s post, many fans denounced the longtime showrunner’s firing, calling it a “witch hunt” and insisting the things he is alleged to have done are not enough to justify firing him. Others said what happened to Jeff Franklin is “crying wolf” and that it will hurt women who really are abused or harassed.

It’s terrible what this world is coming to. One accusation, that we don’t know to be true, can ruin a career in a blink of an eye. You’ll be missed! We’ve all grown up with you. — Alyssa (@alyssavee3) March 1, 2018

This is ridiculous!!!! You are the soul of full house!!!! NO ONE can produce it like you. — Meghan McDaniel (@meghanmcd1994) March 1, 2018

In addition, some of Jeff Franklin’s colleagues are speaking out in his defense. Several of Jeff’s past co-workers have described him as a “caring and kind” boss and reiterated that he was never verbally abusive or disrespectful in the workplace environment. Some say Franklin is now a victim of the current drama in Hollywood that has brought down everyone from movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to TV showrunners Mark Schwahn (One Tree Hill, The Royals) and Andrew Kreisberg (The Flash).

Worked for him for years never once was he verbally abusive and or disrespectful in any way. Great boss, caring, respectful and kind! Victim of the current Hollywod drama #JeffFranklin https://t.co/4KRO7XFH9V — Lola (@Lolaloca666) March 1, 2018

I've had the distinct pleasure of being Jeff's friend for over 20 years. At home, at the studio, on set, restaurants and travel, I've seen him be nothing but a consummate gentleman with his family, friends, co-workers and his multitude of loving fans. #JeffFranklin #FullerHouse — Kyle Hunter (@KyleHunter) March 1, 2018

So sad to read this news, thank you for the opportunity you gave me on the show, you’re a great guy, a friend, and a genius at what you do. 🙁 — Isaak Presley (@Isaakpresley) March 1, 2018

Fuller House cast members Candace Cameron Bure, Jodi Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Bob Saget, and John Stamos have not yet issued a statement on the ousting of Jeff Franklin. But it is clear Jeff was a beloved showrunner as far as the actors were concerned.

In January, several Fuller House stars took to social media to wish Jeff Franklin a happy birthday. Candace Cameron Bure captioned a photo with Jeff at her wedding, thanking him for his “kindness” and “generosity.”

“You are one of a kind and I’m so grateful for you in my life!” Candace wrote.

Jodi Sweetin posted a selfie with Franklin, while Fuller House co-star John Brotherton also wished him birthday greetings, describing him as “one of the most generous dudes around.”

Jeff Franklin created Full House in 1987, and it quickly became the cornerstone to ABC’s TGIF lineup. In the show’s early days, Jeff Franklin was so obsessive about Full House that he told the New York Times he dreamt about the characters’ lives when he slept. Even today, his Twitter handle is @fullhouseguy.

In 1992, Jeff Franklin created the show Hanging With Mr. Cooper so he left Full House, missing out on the show’s final three seasons. Jeff later called the move “the biggest regret” of his life. Still, he stayed very much in touch with his Full House cast, even after the show ended in 1995. Candace Cameron Bure told the Times that Jeff Franklin “was a significant factor in keeping all of us connected over the years.”

Fuller House has already been renewed for a fourth season, but in the aftermath of Jeff Franklin’s firing, a new showrunner has not yet been named.

For more on Jeff Franklin’s firing from Fuller House, see the video below.