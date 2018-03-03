Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas, Brook Lopez Could End Up With The Brooklyn Nets, Reports ‘Nothin’ But Nets’

Isaiah Thomas and Brook Lopez will become free agents after this season, and 'Nothin' But Nets' predict that they might end up with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to chase big-name players this summer, leaving their own free agents with no other choice but to find a new home for next season. Isaiah Thomas and Brook Lopez are expected to get a lot of attention in free agency this summer.

Both Thomas and Lopez are viewed as one-season rentals for the Lakers, whose main goal is to sign LeBron James and Paul George in the offseason. According to Kunal Kohli of Nothin’ But Nets, the Brooklyn Nets might benefit a lot from the Lakers’ pursuit of top free agents this summer.

Kohli reported that the Nets might get a strong chance to acquire Thomas and Lopez after this season if they decide to make a big splash in free agency. He said that adding Thomas and Lopez will at least make the Nets “truly competitive again” in the Eastern Conference.

Thomas will be an intriguing option for non-contenders this summer, but it remains to be seen how much money he will demand in the offseason. The 29-year-old point guard was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last month after playing just 15 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired Thomas in the Kyrie Irving trade.

Thomas is still trying to get his old form after recovering from a hip injury, which might also affect his value in the offseason. The All-Star playmaker has shown flashes of brilliance in his short stint with the Lakers. He is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 29 points in their 131-113 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

The former Washington standout recently told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN that he only needs “one team to love” him in free agency. He added that he will consider all options this summer and will decide on what is best for his career and his family.

Kohli believes that Thomas could excel in Brooklyn’s scheme, which could eventually help him rediscover his game. Thomas is averaging 15.0 points and 4.5 assists this season, which is far from his numbers of 28.9 points and 5.9 dimes per game last season.

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

On the other hand, Kohli is also convinced that Lopez might end up reuniting with the Nets. The Nets sent Lopez to the Lakers last summer in the deal that brought D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to Brooklyn.

Lopez is having the worst season of his career, averaging a career-low 11.6 points per game. The 29-year-old is not expected to get a new deal from the Lakers this summer.

Kohli said that a Lopez-Nets reunion will benefit both parties. He pointed out that Lopez “embodied so much of what Brooklyn represented” during his nine-year stint with the franchise. The Nets might also save a lot of cap space since Lopez is not expected to demand a max deal.