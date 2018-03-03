Kevin Smith: Filmmaker Says ‘I Was Supposed To Be Dead’ After His Myocardial Infarction

Filmmaker Kevin Smith survived his "widow-maker" heart attack and says he is "supposed to be dead." His daughter reveals that Smith wasn't exactly a model patient.

Filmmaker, writer, and director Kevin Smith shocked his fans earlier this week when he shared a video of himself in the hospital. Smith had suffered a massive myocardial infarction which doctors told him could easily have been fatal. As reported by UPI, Smith was filming a new stand-up comedy special, Kevin Smith Live! at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California, when he felt unwell. Smith was scheduled to perform two shows but decided to cancel the late evening show, choosing a visit to the emergency room instead. It would seem that decision saved his life.

Smith shared a picture of himself on Twitter, telling fans that he had suffered a total blockage of his left anterior descending [LAD] artery. Smith described his heart attack as “the Widow-Maker” and revealed that he would have died if he had not gone to the hospital instead of performing his second show.

As reported by Comic Book, Smith later told The Ralph Report that his heart attack has made him feel that he is lucky to be alive.

“I was supposed to be dead in that room, no doubt. “I don’t want to say I feel like a dead man walking, but I do feel like I’m not supposed to be here anymore, and it doesn’t make me want to leave.”

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Kevin Smith Is On The Mend After His Heart Attack

As reported by ABC News, Smith is now recovering at home after his heart attack, and he is seemingly on the mend. Smith took time out to thank fans for their well-wishes, saying that he “wanted to thank everyone for their kind words.” Kevin went on to say that he was “profoundly touched” by the “breathtaking sentiments” from his fans. Smith also revealed that his heart was receiving more blood and oxygen than it has for years, and as a result, he is feeling great.

Matt Sayles / AP Images

As reported by UPI, Kevin’s daughter, 18-year-old Harley Quinn Smith, took to Instagram yesterday to thank fans for “the outpour of love” for her dad. She also told fans that Kevin was back at home and “doing better than ever.” Ms. Smith stated that she always thought her dad was an “untouchable force of energy,” and that she didn’t believe that anything like this could ever touch him. Harley Quinn also revealed that Kevin Smith was far from a “model patient” whilst in the hospital.

Apparently, Smith was putting the oxygen tubes in his mouth instead of his nose, he unhooked himself from medical equipment to visit the bathroom and even tried to remove his IV lines.