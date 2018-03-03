‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Asks Devon To Be His Baby Daddy

Making babies will continue to be on Hilary's agenda, and it seems like she will have an interesting proposal for Devon.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the scenes in Genoa City will heat up as Hilary finally finds a way to get the baby she has been wanting to have.

Hilary has been embarking on a new mission -becoming a mother. She seems to be fixated on the idea after spending some time around Cane (Daniel Goddard) and his new baby. Looking for a father for her child proved to be quite a challenging and tedious process.

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary will make up her mind. Having a stranger father her child is not exactly ideal, and there’s one candidate who is more than qualified to give her what she wants.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Mishael Morgan who plays Hilary explains that her character has been trying to prove that she’s capable of finding a way to get what she wants. It could have been her method to prove to Devon (Bryton James) that she is a strong and independent woman who can achieve something without his help.

Hilary Finds Her Baby Daddy

In the upcoming episodes of the Young and the Restless, Morgan reveals that Hilary will realize the pros and cons of choosing a sperm donor, and asking Devon to help her out this time seems to be the best alternative.

Before Hilary can open up about her thoughts about having Devon as her child’s father, her ex will blurt out how supportive he is with her efforts to have a child. Morgan revealed that Devon would be convinced that Hilary can become a good mother. He realized a few things which suggest that no matter how vicious Hilary can be, she can take good care of a child.

Devon’s compliment seems to come at the perfect timing, and the Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary will surprise him by asking him to be the father of her child. Devon will be taken aback by the request. Babies have a way of bringing people together, and it seems like this will be the case for Hevon.

‘Young And Restless’ Scoop

Aside from Hilary’s epiphany, there’s much yo look forward to in the Young and the Restless in the coming weeks. Melissa Ordway will be back in GC on March 8. Former cast members of Y&R including Jaime Lyn Bauer and Janice Lynde will also make an appearance for the soap’s 45th anniversary.

With the upcoming anniversary celebration, Young and the Restless spoilers tease exciting scenes ahead.