Britney Spears Shares Selfie In Tight Red Mini-Dress Before Night Out On The Town

Britney Spears shares new selfie in skintight red mini-dress.

Britney Spears loves sharing great photos on social media of her sizzling fashion choices. On Friday, the 36-year-old posted a new image of herself in a tight red mini-dress before she went out on the town.

“Going out tonight!! Found my red dress!!!!!” the pop star wrote.

Spears dazzled in the bright-red number that was off-the-shoulder with ribbon trim. She added black platform shoes that had thick straps with gold hardware. The songstress had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle. She accessorized the look with two bracelets on her right wrist.

The “…Baby One More Time” singer has been showing off her incredible physique on Instagram. A few weeks ago, she shared with fans how she maintains her fit body when she posted a video of herself doing an assortment of workout moves. She not only looks fantastic, but she has serious strength. She showcased her impressive ability doing the splits, in addition to all of the cardio and strength training moves she puts herself through as her hit, “Get Naked,” played in the background.

Britney didn’t reveal where she was headed for her night out in the red dress, but she might be hitting the town with her man, Sam Asghari. She and the 23-year-old fitness model have been dating since they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in late 2016.

A source told Us Weekly that Britney Spears is very happy with Sam Asghari. The reason is believed to do in part with no one setting her up with him. Since she gravitated to Sam on her own without “interference” from her “family or handlers,” this romance has something the others didn’t. The insider added that Spears and Asghari “spend a lot of time together — cooking, working out, going on vacation or just hanging out.”

Britney recently posted a photo of herself with Sam standing by a waterfall during one of their hikes. She wrote a sweet message about how he inspires her to be a better person and that he makes her feel like the “luckiest girl in the world.”

Britney Spears is glowing and it shows. Her career is stronger than ever, she’s in love, and has an enviable body to boot. She’ll also begin another Las Vegas contract that will reportedly allow her the time she wants to spend with her two sons, Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11.