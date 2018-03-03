Man Named Alex Baldwin Claims ‘Russian Bots Are Spamming’ Him Because Trump ‘Can’t Spell’

Trump meant to slam Alec Baldwin, but the misspelling of his name on Twitter left some guy named Alex Baldwin getting inundated with messages from bots.

He’s just a regular guy named Alex Baldwin who has been dealing with jokes about Alec Baldwin since he was just a lad in school, but every now and then some path gets crossed and the online world mistakes him for Alec Baldwin the actor. That path got crossed today when the president of the United States of America called “Alex Baldwin” a man with a dying mediocre career,” according to People Magazine in an article that entices the reader to “meet Alex Baldwin.”

This all started when Alec Baldwin the actor answered a question during an interview. When asked if he planned on impersonating Donald Trump for much longer, he broke out in a spiel about how playing the comedy role of Trump was like “agony” to him. He went even further with his anti-Trump campaign by saying some disparaging words about the president of the United States.

According to the Hollywood Reporter interview with Baldwin, the actor said,

“I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump. I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him. And that’s another project I’m working on.”

Fox News suggests that Trump must have gotten wind of Alec Baldwin’s interview because his tweet referenced the word “agony,” which is what Alec Baldwin claimed he felt when having to impersonate Trump. Trump’s tweet appears below.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

This was the second tweet that Trump posted; he originally posted the same tweet but instead of Alec Baldwin, he tweeted “Alex Baldwin” and also misspelled the word dying as “dieing” in the first tweet, reports Fox News. That original tweet came down shortly after it was posted and it was replaced by the same tweet with the corrected spelling of both the actor’s name and the word “dying.”

Despite that first tweet being online for just a little while, the name Alex Baldwin was picked up and a man who happens to be a web designer named Alex Baldwin was bombarded with online messages. Friday morning Alex Baldwin woke up to a couple of hundred notifications on his phone.

LOL Donald Trump is being trolled for his tweets to "Alex Baldwin" https://t.co/3uOlNBbAdq — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 2, 2018

Much of the traffic on Alex Baldwin’s phone was coming from bots, said Alex Baldwin. “They don’t make any sense and you can tell they’ve just been stuffed with keywords and are programmed to generate from whatever tweet is trending at the moment.”

In a tweet that Alex Baldwin posted today, he said the “Russian bots are spamming him 24/7.” He tweeted a screenshot of the deleted tweet, which is seen below.

When you have to turn off Twitter because the president can’t spell and Russian bots are spamming you 24/7. At least he fixed it. pic.twitter.com/slVjEz5Aot — Alex Baldwin (@alexbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Alex said that he feels like he is the living “barometer” for Alec Baldwin because whenever he makes the headlines he gets these notifications. He thinks it is possible that some type of autocorrect occurs and Alec Baldwin is automatically changed to his name Alex Baldwin.

The autocorrect didn’t need to kick in today because Donald Trump used “Alex” instead of “Alec.” So thanks to Trump’s 6 a.m. tweet, the real Alex Baldwin was a hot destination for the bots.