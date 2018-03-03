‘Little People, Big World’ Season 13: Amy Roloff Reveals New Season Premiere Month, Number Of Episodes

Amy Roloff reveals Season 13 of 'Little People, Big World' will not air in March.

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff took to social media recently to reveal when Season 13 is expected to air. Contrary to previous rumors, Amy Roloff told fans that the next new season will probably premiere a month later than expected. Jeremy Roloff apparently mistakenly told fans of the Roloff family’s long-running TLC reality TV series that new shows would pick back up in March. However, not even a month later, Amy Roloff squashed that rumor, saying that new episodes are expected in April.

Amy Roloff also hinted about the number of episodes that fans can expect in Season 13 of Little People, Big World. According to the 53-year-old Roloff family matriarch on Instagram just a few days ago, it “looks like early April” is when new episodes will air on TLC. In response to one of her Instagram followers, @glutenfreegems, saying that they “miss the show a bunch,” Amy Roloff graciously tagged the follower and replied that Little People, Big World will return in April, with 11 new episodes in Season 13 — she thinks.

“Coming in April more episodes (11 I think),” according to Amy Roloff.

Of course, TLC has not even yet confirmed that Little People, Big World has been renewed for a new season but usually gives viewers at least a few months’ notice before a new season will premiere with a renewal announcement. However, the last new season of Little People, Big World that ended with a two-hour finale on June 27, 2017, only afforded loyal fans not even a two-month notice before it premiered in May of 2017, according to RenewCancelTV on March 28, 2017. Much to the disappointment of fans, Season 12 also did not even air for a full two months and only had nine episodes.

There will also be nearly a 10-month break between when Season 12 ended and Season 13 begins if Amy Roloff is correct in her prediction of an early April premiere date for Little People, Big World. Fans of the large Roloff family are excited to finally get to watch Matt and Amy Roloff’s two new grandbabies — Jackson and Ember — on the small screen for Season 13. Matt Roloff, 56, shared a new photo of his 6-month-old granddaughter, Ember Jean, on his personal Facebook page on Wednesday, and fans of Little People, Big World immediately began asking when the Roloffs would be back on TV, to which one fan commented that she “heard March 31st.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jeremy Roloff, 27, had hinted via Instagram Stories a return date for sometime in March — he believed — for Season 13 of Little People, Big World, adding that filming was wrapping up for the season. Amy Roloff contradicted Jeremy’s previous prediction of March by saying new episodes are “coming in April” in a photo that she shared on Instagram of her recent trip to Idaho to meet boyfriend Chris’ family. The Hollywood Gossip wrote not even four months ago that fans of Little People, Big World are “growing concerned” about not getting a confirmed renewal and premiere date for Season 13 from TLC.

Hopefully, for fans, Amy Roloff is correct in her prediction of an early April premiere date for Season 13, along with two more episodes than the last season. Fans of Little People, Big World are saying that they are now “looking forward to April.”