NBA Rumors: Sixers ‘Intriguing Option’ For Chris Paul In Free Agency, According To ‘Bleacher Report’

According to Bleacher Report, the Philadelphia 76ers would be an intriguing option for Chris Paul in the upcoming free agency.

Last offseason, Chris Paul expressed his desire to leave the Los Angeles Clippers to play alongside James Harden in the Houston Rockets. This left the Clippers with no choice but to trade him to the Rockets rather than lose him in free agency without getting anything in return. So far, most people have seen the impact of the trade on both the Clippers and the Rockets.

While the Clippers are struggling to earn a playoff spot, Chris Paul and the Rockets continue to dominate in the deep Western Conference. They are currently on a 14-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 1 spot. Paul is very happy with how his first season with the Rockets has gone, and admitted it’s something that he has ever felt before.

“I’ve never had a feeling like this. Seriously,” Paul said, according to Rockets Wire.

If the 2018 free agency started today, there is no doubt that Chris Paul would choose to remain a Rocket. In the early offseason prediction of Bleacher Report, they said that it’s hard to imagine Paul leaving Houston with their current situation. However, if he decides to entertain other teams in free agency, Bleacher Report believes the Philadelphia 76ers would be an intriguing option.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are an intriguing option, but would they really splash cash on Paul when they’ve got Ben Simmons to handle the rock, Markelle Fultz returning someday and an age window that doesn’t make a lot of sense for a late-career, injury-prone option?”

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Aside from the money they can offer, the Sixers have rising superstars like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The two big men made the City of Brotherly Love believe that they should really trust the process. The upcoming offseason could be the time when the Sixers finally complete the process.

What makes Philadelphia an intriguing free agency destination for Chris Paul are the rumors circulating between his close pal, LeBron James, and the Sixers. Multiple signs are pointing that James will leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time and chase more NBA championship titles with another team. After a recent Cavs-Sixers game, Embiid posted a photo of he and James on his Instagram account with the hashtag “summer2018goals.”

One of the few things that can convince Paul to leave Harden and the Rockets is the chance to play alongside the best player on the planet. If the Sixers convince James to join them, it will not be a surprise if Paul follows him to Philadelphia. Paul and James, both members of the famous Banana Boat Crew, revealed their plan to play together before they retire as NBA players.