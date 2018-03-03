Miranda Lambert Split Rumors Still Fly As She Talks About Heartbreak At Recent Concert

The rumors have been flying that Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are over, but so far the couple hasn’t even touched on them. Fans want to know what is going on, but Miranda and Anderson are staying quiet for now. The Inquisitr recently shared, citing In Touch Weekly, that these two split and were over, but they aren’t admitting to it just yet.

While at a Knoxville concert on Thursday, Miranda Lambert talked about heartbreak and made fans speculate even more that things might not be going great for her right now with her love life. Miranda talked about how anytime she goes on the stage she wants everyone to feel a ton of things. Her concerts can be very emotional and she wants the fans to feel lit.

Miranda Lambert talked about how she likes for the fans to feel all kinds of emotions while they are at her concerts. Miranda has been known to break down in tears while on the stage before, so it isn’t surprising at all that she would feel that way.

After that, Miranda Lambert said something that really got the fans wondering what is going on in her life right now. She said, “And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.”

Everyone knows that Miranda Lambert went through a lot of heartbreak when things didn’t work out with Blake Shelton. They seemed like a perfect match, but then the couple divorced and have both moved on. Blake has been dating Gwen Stefani for a while and this couple seems to be doing well. The thing is, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East split rumors are going crazy, but they aren’t admitting to anything just yet.

Right now, Anderson East doesn’t follow Miranda on Instagram and it has been since January that she posted a picture of him. This really has the fans thinking that they are over. Miranda and Blake didn’t admit that things weren’t going well until they had already filed for divorce. Miranda and Anderson never actually got married, though.

Right now, the fans have to wait until Miranda Lambert and Anderson East speak out and admit if things are over or not. So far, Miranda doesn’t seem ready to talk about it all.