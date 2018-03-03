The two stars of 'Anthropoid' are getting better odds on becoming the new 007.

There is little doubt that people have high anticipations when it comes to the next James Bond film. However, the most important thing bookers have been watching out for is a possible new 007. Although stars like Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Tom Hiddleston have been the popular choices as Daniel Craig’s replacement, there are two Irishmen who are also getting better odds in the past week. But is it more likely that Peaky Blinders Season 5 star Cillian Murphy will be announced as the next James Bond than the sexy Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades Freed?

There have been reports of Cillian Murphy being a very likely candidate as the new 007 after it was revealed that Danny Boyle is being eyed to helm the next James Bond movie. After all, the Peaky Blinders Season 5 actor had previously worked with the director on 28 Days Later and Sunshine. Fans have speculated that Boyle will decide to cast Murphy in the spy flick if the filmmaker ends up landing the job. Interestingly, Murphy’s odds of playing the British spy have been slashed to the extent that he has a better chance of getting the role compared to fellow Irishman and former co-star Jamie Dornan.

According to Birmingham Mail, Cillian Murphy’s James Bond odds have been slashed from 33/1 to only 12/1. Although Jamie Dornan initially had the same odds as his Anthropoid co-star, the Peaky Blinders Season 5 actor is currently closing in on fan favorite Tom Hardy, who Murphy had worked with in Inception. Needless to say, the Venom actor is still ahead at 3/1.

Jamie Dornan, Cillian Murphy, and director Sean Ellis attends the Anthropoid UK film premiere Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

So is it possible that Cillian Murphy will be the next James Bond and will reunite with Danny Boyle on the spy film? Peaky Blinders fans are advised not to keep their hopes up just yet. Daniel Craig is still expected to reprise his role as the spy in the upcoming 007 movie. In addition to that, Boyle might not be working on the Bond film just yet.

Variety reports that Danny Boyle will collaborate with Love Actually writer Richard Curtis on a yet untitled comedy. This could mean that the Slumdog Millionaire director has no plans of working on a new James Bond film or casting Cillian Murphy for the title role soon. In the meantime, fans can expect Murphy to return as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders Season 5, which is set to air in 2019.