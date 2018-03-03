Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bathroom Selfie In Tiny Crop Top And Heavy Eye Makeup

Kourtney Kardashian shares new selfie showcasing her bold fashion statements in Tokyo, Japan.

Kourtney Kardashian slayed in a tiny crop top and heavy eye makeup in one of her recent photos on Instagram. The 38-year-old has been visiting Japan this week with her two sisters, Kim and Khloe. All three are keeping their social media accounts buzzing with images from their adventure.

On Thursday, Kourtney snapped a bathroom selfie of her wearing a black printed crop top that showed off her chest and tight abs. She wore a black silk trench coat and added shiny vinyl pants.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her dark hair slicked back at the top and sides and gave the camera a smoldering look. Kardashian completed the look with a heavy smokey-eye and black eyeliner. Kourtney simply captioned the photo, “no smoking.”

A lot of her fans raved about her glamorous look, but some didn’t like her elaborate eye makeup because they thought it was overdone. The bathroom selfie got over 1.1 million likes in two days.

The day before Kourtney tried out a bright blue eye shadow that seemed to mimic a Japanese look. A few followers mentioned culture appropriation.

Kourtney Kardashian shared another sexy snap when she was saying goodnight to Kyoto, Japan. The reality star was sitting on a bench leaning against the wall with her legs up resting on the opposite wall.

The surroundings closely resembled a sauna setting, only with green flooring and an open area. Kourtney was seen in a light sequined robe and a short negligee.

Kourtney Kardashian has been modeling all types of PVC looks since going to Japan. One look in particular showed off her svelte frame on Tuesday when she posted an image of her standing against a vending machine in Tokyo. She wore a sheer bodysuit covered with a black vinyl trench coat and added a shiny red pair of vinyl pants that were high-waisted. Kardashian topped it off with a black heels and fishnet stockings. Her hair was completely pulled back for the photo.

Kourtney Kardashian is making quite an impression on her Instagram account with her sizzling selfies and fashionable photos. She claimed in an episode of KUWK that she weighs just 98 pounds.