WWE Rumors: ‘WrestleMania 34’ To Have Andre The Giant & Fabulous Moolah Battle Royals Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

The two matches are now expected to be a part of the 'WrestleMania' card according to 'Wrestling Observer.'

There were previous WWE rumors saying that the WrestleMania 34 card would not include the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year. It’s now being said by the same source that the pay-per-view will include this annual match, which will take on added importance this year. In addition, the women will have their own battle royal, which is being billed as the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal. Here are the latest details on the updated rumors involving these WrestleMania battle royal matches.

On Friday, Sportskeeda‘s Jeremy Bennett reported that Wrestling Observer Radio host Bryan Alvarez amended his previous comments about the WrestleMania 34 matches. This time around during his discussion he said there would be a men’s and women’s battle royal included, with one on the pre-show card and the other on the main card for the pay-per-view.

While it’s unknown which match will be where on the card, one might expect the women’s match would be on the pre-show due to the fact there are probably a few other women’s matches that could take priority over it on the main card this year. In particular, there is Ronda Rousey’s expected tag team clash involving Stephanie McMahon and Triple H as opponents.

WWE star Baron Corbin won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at ‘WrestleMania 32.’ WWE

The men’s match will have extra importance due to the upcoming HBO Sports documentary which is from the Bill Simmons Media Group. The documentary is appropriately called Andre the Giant and will focus on the legendary big man from professional wrestling’s earlier history. That hour and 25 minutes long special will be available for viewing two days after WrestleMania has concluded, so WWE will want their pay-per-view match to give it a boost.

That means whoever wins this year’s match could really get a boost as well. It’s unknown which superstars will participate, but there are likely to be many extra superstars available. A lot will depend on how the booking goes for other championships including the United States and tag team titles. If WWE uses multiple superstars in those matches, it could limit who participates in the Andre match.

One would think that if there were going to be some early favorites to win the match they would include a few superstars who haven’t seemed to be near any titles lately. That could mean Rusev, Samoa Joe, and possibly Big Cass, depending on whether or not they’re available to compete. Cass has been on the shelf for months due to injury, as has Samoa Joe. Rusev has never won the match but would seem deserving of the honor based on his recent popularity with the fans and his “Rusev Day” chants.

Cesaro is the first-ever winner of the trophy, but it’s more likely he’ll be defending the tag team titles with Sheamus. Big Show was the second winner but was recently reported in rumors to have officially retired from in-ring competition. Baron Corbin has seemed to move on to bigger things for the moment, but a lot will depend on his booking after Fastlane. As for Mojo Rawley, one has to think he’s a lock to compete in the match for his second-straight year.

WWE fans will be able to see who participates in and wins the women’s Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal and men’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal when WrestleMania 34 takes place on Sunday, April 8th from New Orleans, Louisiana.