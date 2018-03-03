WWE News: The Undertaker Makes A Rare Public Appearance To ‘Help A Brother Out’

The Undertaker makes a rare public appearance before 'WrestleMania 34,' and no, it's not what you think.

The Undertaker is known for having one of the most private lives in the WWE. He usually does not appear in public to keep the mystique of his WWE character alive. However, The Undertaker made a rare public appearance to help a brother out.

According to Daniel Pena of Wrestling Inc, The Undertaker appeared in a fundraiser in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday to reunite with his “brother” Kane, who is running for mayor under his real name, Glenn Jacobs. “The Deadman” looked great during the signing as he and a masked Kane posed for pictures.

Jacobs has been using his connections within the WWE during his campaign in Knox County. Besides The Undertaker, several other superstars such as Ric Flair, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, and The Big Show have made appearances in Tennessee as a show of support to their fellow WWE superstar. Kane has libertarian views on politics, but he is running for the mayoral seat as Republican.

Fans had to pay from $50 to $150 in the fundraiser in order to get autographs and photos from the Brothers of Destruction. The event was reportedly sold out, which could help Kane’s campaign. Since a lot of fans were in attendance, there were photos uploaded on the internet and you can see one of them below.

The Undertaker and Kane do not look amused in the photos but they were probably staying in character. It would have been more awesome if The Undertaker was wearing his trademark trench coat and hat, but fans know that he already ditched them in last year’s WrestleMania.

The Brothers of Destruction are one of the best big man tag teams in the history of the WWE. They were two-time WWE Tag Team champions and one-time WCW Tag Team champions. But individually, The Undertaker and Kane are two of the most accomplished WWE superstars ever. They are sure-fire WWE Hall of Famers and legends of the industry.

As for the future of The Brothers of Destruction in the WWE, Kane is on hiatus to focus on his campaign, but he is advertised for some live events heading into WrestleMania 34. On the other hand, The Undertaker is rumored to be facing John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

Despite reports that The Undertaker has not been cleared for the event, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Cageside Seats) noted that The Undertaker vs. Cena is going to happen at WrestleMania 34 and the WWE is just trying their best to make fans think that it is not happening.