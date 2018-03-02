Vibrant Body Company Responds To Claims Of Free Bra Scam

Last night, a post went wild on social networks regarding how you could get a free bra from Vibrant Body Company. As the Inquisitr shared, people thought it was a scam and were actually getting scared. It was revealed that this offer was a code that was meant for cancer patients, but got leaked and went crazy online.

Now, Vibrant Body Company is finally responding to these claims. This all started Thursday night, and it took them until the middle of the day on Friday to answer and explain what was going on with all of these posts. Their post explains that this code was not meant for everyone.

“The promotional code that was leaked, as many of you have pointed out is only valid for a small group of Breast Cancer supporters at an event held in Los Angeles a few days ago,” they explained.

It somehow got leaked to the general public and went wild. That was not the company’s plan, but that doesn’t mean that it was a scam to get your information.

They explained that if you entered any payment information, you will be refunded and that the information is secure so there is nothing to worry about. Most people simply signed up for a free bra and when you do this, it didn’t ask you for any kind of payment information. This would only be if you ended up ordering more items or paying for faster shipping, etc. The company said another statement was coming soon.

At this time, they haven’t shared if people will still be getting the free bra, but it is unlikely that they won’t be able to give one to everyone who signed up during the time that this promotion code was working.

Snopes has also picked up the story today explaining how women were afraid that they would end up being kidnapped after putting their information into this site. The Snopes story explains that women were saying it was a front for human trafficking, but according to this site, that is totally false.

So I heard this morning from a friend that https://t.co/s38UPJH9XV is giving away a $90 bra if you enter code WCRF2018 code at check out. And now she sends me a screenshot of a post stating is a human trafficking scam. ???? #vibrantbodycompany #abc7eyewitness #scamalert #freebra pic.twitter.com/JYKHJuNslz — Rocio Garibay (@rociiogaribay) March 2, 2018

This story quickly went viral last night, but luckily there is no concern of anything happening from asking for this free bra. A lot of women are going to be disappointed that they probably don’t have a bra coming to their home, though.