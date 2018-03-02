Disney Springs Testing Late-Night Operating Hours And Entertainment For Weekends In March

If you like a bit more of the late night life, Disney Springs is going to be the place for you this March.

The month of March is always one of the busiest at Walt Disney World due to Spring Breaks from all around the country taking place. That is why the parks in Central Florida have extended their hours to accommodate all those who want to enjoy the rides and shows while on vacation. For those who don’t wish to turn in early, Disney Springs is also going to test some late night operating hours and entertainment throughout March of 2018.

Over the course of the last two years, Disney Springs has transformed from Downtown Disney into a great spot for shopping, dining, entertainment, and much more. There are numerous new restaurants and shops for guests to enjoy, but Disney is wanting to give its fans even more.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Disney Springs is going to test late-night operating hours and entertainment offerings during the weekends in March. If this test proves to be successful enough after March is over, there is always the possibility that Disney could extend the offerings and continue them.

Your day of fun and magic doesn’t have to end just because the sun has gone down and the clock strikes midnight. Disney Springs is offering up some great late-night fun and it will happen every Thursday through Saturday in March of 2018.

Check out these favorite late-night offerings waiting for you at @DisneySprings: https://t.co/EfHIiXPx0N pic.twitter.com/FMQ5hHROtN — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 22, 2018

Numerous locations in The Landing will now stay open until at least 1:30 a.m. on Thursday through Saturday and give guests plenty of exciting and fun options. On the stage next to The Boathouse, a live DJ will fill the air with great music after 10 p.m. and numerous locations will be open until 1:30 a.m. with Disney Springs closing for the night at 2 a.m.

These locations will be open late into the night and offer up some special menus and additional entertainment:

The Edison

STK Orlando

Raglan Road

The Forbidden Lounge at Morimoto Asia

Enzo’s Hideaway

Paradiso 37

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

If you’re looking for a quick food option and don’t feel like sitting down to eat, there will be choices for you as well. Guests can head over to Joffrey’s Coffee, Pizza Ponte, D-Luxe Burger, and Vivoli Il Gelato for some great food choices.

D-Luxe Burger will even have a special late-night menu that will include a donut burger.

Walt Disney World is always looking for new ways to entertain its guests and after the parks close, they need something to do if they’re not yet ready to hit the bed. The days of Pleasure Island may be gone, but Disney Springs is upping its game by testing these late-night operating hours and entertainment offerings throughout March. If they prove to be popular, one never knows what might come next.