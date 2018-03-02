Farrah Abraham’s Mom Worried For Jenelle Evans’ Job, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The reality star's mom states that David Eason's homophobic rant should cause concern for Jenelle.

Jenelle Evans’s Teen Mom 2 career hangs in the balance as MTV continues to contemplate whether to allow her to continue filming the docu-series. Recently, her husband, David Eason, went on a long homophobic and anti-transgender rant after social media users questioned why he and Jenelle posted a photo of Jenelle holding an assault rifle on the same day as the Parkland shooting. Instead of explaining his reasoning, he decided to discuss his negative feelings on homosexual and transgender individuals.

MTV producers fired him almost immediately; however, Jenelle Evans’ future with the show remains uncertain. Fans have called for her firing due to the photo, as well as many other comments and instances that they feel deem her an unsuitable role model. Jenelle has a habit of airing her dirty laundry on social media, and fans have pressured some brands sponsoring Teen Mom to pull out until Jenelle is kicked off the show.

Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, may not necessarily be close to Jenelle Evans, but she has posted photos of herself with Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, at several events relating to Teen Mom.

While Debra’s own daughter, Farrah Abraham, was fired for abusive behavior and continuing to film adult-themed webcam videos, Deb made it clear that she supports David being fired when she spoke to Radar Online.

“I support everything MTV did with David’s firing. I cannot tolerate stuff like that.”

Jenelle Evans explained away David’s statements by saying that he doesn’t actually hate homosexuals, as her old manager was homosexual. She also stated that she and David went to one of Farrah’s parties that had many gay attendees and he never had an issue there.

Debra told Jenelle that she should be “concerned” over her job, as the network have already kicked off Farrah and David. However, she feels Jenelle shouldn’t quit on her own, as she doesn’t run any of her own businesses. The mother of three needs a job, Deb explained, and needs income to bring in. Farrah Abraham has successfully been doing that for a while now with not only her webcam ventures but the three stores she owns in Austin, Texas.

Deb has also expressed that she is sad Farrah has been kicked off the show due to her own relationships with the crew. With Farrah gone, everyone from her storyline is also out of a job.