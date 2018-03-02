Duggar Family Slammed By The Media Outlets For ‘Extravagant Show Of Wealth’

The family reportedly owns several private jets, which the media says goes against the idea that they should be humble.

The Duggar family of 19 Kids and Counting and its spin-off series, Counting On, are very religious, as most fans already know. However, the family has been criticized in the past for being extremely wealthy, something that is not very Christian, according to how many people interpret the Bible. The family has also been criticized for the fact that it is not only Christian but shows off their wealth in ways that aren’t exactly humble.

In Touch Weekly and the Hollywood Gossip both slammed the Duggar family for owning private jets worth roughly $3 million. The second-oldest Duggar son, John David, is a pilot by trade and has flown the Duggar family to various vacations and conferences. This is a far cry from the large camper van with a closet full of clothes attached that the family used to take to conferences.

The Duggar family purchased a Cirrus SR22 for their second-oldest son in 2014, which retailed for around $764,900 at the time. It is thought, however, that even the Duggar family wouldn’t have splashed out on a gift that extravagant and likely bought it used. Still, this gift would have likely cost over $100,000. This is pretty steep for a family that once prided themselves on buying everything used and buying only second-hand shoes and clothing for their children.

Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s husband and Jim Bob’s son-in-law, also has a pilot’s license and has perhaps made use of the Duggar family’s fleet.

The Hollywood Gossip reported that Jim Bob Duggar has purchased over $3 million worth of private planes in the past four years. It has also been noted that a company has been incorporated by the name of Duggar Aviation LLC. Some fans suspect that the family might start a business venture that could include commercial flights, while others suspect it was only set up as a way for Jim Bob to legally write the planes off on his taxes.

Despite the fact that the company was set up, the family still flies commercial. Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are often seen on commercial flights. The family also flew commercial to their recent engagement in Australia and New Zealand.