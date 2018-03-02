WWE Rumors Concerning WrestleMania 35 Could Make The Event Historic

The WWE could be angling for a first-time ever main event for next year's WrestleMania.

This year, the WWE seems intent on having Roman Reigns battle Braun Strowman in the main event of WrestleMania 34. The company started out the plans one year ago when Paul Heyman planted the seeds and the company then went on Monday Night Raw this week and had Reigns cut a worked shoot promo against Lesnar for not showing up at the event — an attempt to make fans want to cheer Roman over Brock. The last thing the WWE wants is to end a WrestleMania event with fans booing, which might be one reason they are teasing John Cena getting into the world title match to offer an alternative when lining up the show. However, Slice Wrestling has some big rumors on WrestleMania 35 that could make history for the WWE concerning the possible main event of next year’s show.

WrestleMania 35 Rumors

Over the last few years, the WWE has worked hard to promote the Women’s Revolution — starting with Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch joining the main roster — and they have made history along the way. As a matter of fact, the WWE has been loud and proud about making history, using the word “history” every time they do something new.

The WWE made history when Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair wrestled in the first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell match. Those two women also wrestled in the first-ever women’s Iron Man match. They main evented Monday Night Raw, the first time women wrestled in that main even since Trish Stratus and Lita. This year, the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match took place and they followed it up with the first-ever Elimination Chamber match involving women.

Now, 2015 might give the women their final “first” as they have a chance to main event WrestleMania 35.

The WrestleMania 35 Rumors For The Women

There was a chance that the WWE could have made history once again at WrestleMania 33. The original rumors indicated that Ronda Rousey would team up with a mystery partner to battle Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and that could headline WrestleMania this year.

That likely won’t happen. Even when Triple H fought Sting, it was in the middle of a WrestleMania and it seems that even Triple H knows it is better to have full-time talent headline the show, which is why Roman Reigns is likely to get the call this year in that spot.

If the WWE wants to make history with women in the main event of a WrestleMania for the first time ever, they don’t want it to be lip-service with one of the owners of the company and a brand-new star possibly wrestling in her first match.

The best person to put in that spot is Charlotte Flair, who has wrestled in almost all the previous “first-ever” matches for the women. According to Slice Wrestling, the WWE rumors are that a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35 could headline the show, involving the top woman in the company, Charlotte Flair, the most dominant female wrestler working in Asuka and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey.

Of course, WrestleMania 34 is still a month away and that makes WrestleMania 35 13 months away. With that in mind, many things can change but this would give the women a chance to reach their final landmark match and there might not be a better group of women than those three to headline the show.

The WWE set this up at the Royal Rumble this year when Ronda Rousey made her big WWE debut. She stood in the ring with Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss and pointed at the WrestleMania sign. While Alexa was there too, it was Asuka and Charlotte that made eye contact with Rousey and it could all lead to the main event at WrestleMania 35.