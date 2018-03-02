‘Young And Restless’ Fans React To Victoria And JT Storyline, Amelia Heinle Thanks Followers For Their Support

What are 'Young and Restless' fans saying about the dark turn Victoria and JT's storyline is seemingly taking?

Young and the Restless fans were thrilled when they learned that Thad Luckinbill would be returning to the character of JT Hellstrom. Since JT popped up again in Genoa City, he has reunited with ex-wife Victoria Newman, and their romantic scenes have generated a lot of buzz among “JToria” fans. However, things look to be taking a dark turn, and fans are taking to social media to share their thoughts as actress Amelia Heinle thanks Y&R viewers for their support.

As news emerged of Thad Luckinbill’s return to Young and Restless, buzz swirled about what his storyline would entail. Specifically, Daytime Confidential’s Jamey Giddens seemed to hint that JT and Victoria’s storyline could potentially involve domestic violence. Now things seem to be headed in that direction, and it’s not going over well with fans.

Until recently, JT and Victoria were experiencing a steamy romantic reunion that had everybody buzzing. While there were secrets Hellstrom was keeping, Young and Restless viewers loved the sizzling scenes involving Victoria Heinle and Thad Luckinbill. Now, however, people see things shifting, and there is a lot of buzz about this on Twitter in particular.

Heinle posted a photo on her Twitter page showing her joking around with Luckinbill, and she said that they both appreciate everybody’s support. Some fans had sent the two Young and Restless stars some wine and chocolate, and they were definitely enjoying the gifts. While Amelia and Thad looked plenty happy in the photo, things aren’t quite so cheery these days between Victoria and JT.

#yr We both appreciate your support so much!! Thank you wonderful fans for the wine and chocolate treats you sent us. xo pic.twitter.com/QsU1Lg5Fdo — Amelia Heinle (@ameliamheinle) March 1, 2018

I have really enjoyed Victoria & JT together. Am a bit sad the way the story is heading, but I have no doubt you & Thad will do a great job. #YR #JToria — Laura (@Laura722) March 2, 2018

Fans say that they had initially enjoyed JT and Victoria together during this reunion. However, they are sad about where things seem to be heading now. Young and the Restless fans are bracing themselves for things to get quite ugly between Victoria and JT, and people wonder why the writers are doing this to JToria. Current showrunner Mal Young is getting a lot of pushback from frustrated viewers over this apparent storyline, and it doesn’t look like anybody is in favor of what seems to be coming next.

One common theme among frustrated Young and Restless fans with the direction this storyline is headed is that people don’t think the storyline is true to the characters of either Victoria or JT. People detail that Victoria is not a doormat who would take verbal abuse from anybody, and they wonder if Young has bothered to get to know these characters. Along with that, Y&R viewers don’t feel this direction honors the history of the character of JT.

I was enjoying them at the beginning and they did have so beautiful moments. Why would the writers do this? #jtoria could be great again. Yes and hate what they are doing to JT. — EdlynL (@edlynsl) March 1, 2018

It's also VERY out of character. Victoria Newman is NOT a doormat who will just passively stand there & let her Ex-husband tear her down like this to her face. She ALWAYS stood up to JT in the past. Clearly @malyoung does not know this character at all. #YR — Victoria Newman (@NE_Newmans) March 2, 2018

I just honestly don’t understand why JT and Victoria are together. They are a hot mess and he is an emotionally abusive piece of garbage. #YR — kristin (@_bobbilou) March 2, 2018

The buzz is that things will get far uglier between JT and Victoria before Luckinbill’s Young and Restless exit, and rumors are swirling regarding what’s on the way. Will the show really take JToria to an unfixable dark place, negating all of the hot chemistry between Thad and Amelia onscreen that has even had Y&R fans hoping that Luckinbill and Heinle have romantically reunited in real life?

Even if JT and Victoria’s fans are upset about how this appears to be progressing, nearly everybody can agree that Amelia Heinle and Thad Luckinbill are doing a great job with the material they’ve been given. How bad will things get for JToria? Stay tuned for additional Young and Restless spoilers as this plays out to see where things head next.