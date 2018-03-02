Fans Doubt Kylie Jenner Can Change Stormi’s Diapers With Her Manicure

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are famous for having long nails, but can they change their children's diapers with them?

Kylie Jenner is making her way back to social media, and this week made a huge splash by showing off her bare stomach. Although she has yet to post a photo of baby Stormi’s face, she has posted a picture of her holding her baby girl with her daughter’s face partially obstructed. The photo was in celebration of Stormi’s first month on earth, which Kylie shared with her over 100 million Instagram followers.

While fans loved seeing Stormi on Kylie’s Instagram, others wondered how she could perform practical tasks with such long nails. The Kardashian-Jenner women are known for sporting extra-long manicures in the past couple of years, and Kylie always makes sure her nails are done. One fan, however, remarked asking how Kylie could possibly change Stormi’s diapers with the nails, considering the user says she always scratches her own face when she has nails that long.

Another user stated that she doesn’t think Kylie Jenner is bathing her daughter or changing her diapers, as no mother with nails that long would be able to do practical care on a newborn.

An insider stated to People that while Kylie does have assistants and nannies, she is still very much maternal.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Kylie Jenner has reportedly been following a strict diet to help her lose the weight she gained with her daughter, and is clearly almost back to her pre-baby weight just a month after giving birth.

Rumors have swirled that Kylie Jenner and the father of her baby, Travis Scott, were no longer together as he had barely been seen with her before Stormi’s birth. Their relationship, however, has been confirmed by Kylie in the video she created about her daughter welcoming her to the world. She also showed her room filled with 443 roses from her “baby daddy” on social media. The 443 roses represented the time in which Stormi was born, at 4:43PM.

There have been allegations that the pair are on the rocks since the arrival of Stormi Webster, but they have not confirmed or denied any of these rumors. Instead, the pair are living out the relationship in a semi-private manner.