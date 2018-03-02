WWE Reveals The 10 Biggest Signings In Their History – Some May Surprise You

There have been countless signings over the years, but WWE feels these are the biggest ones ever.

Over the years, there have been more WWE signings than anyone can even begin to imagine, as some you may recognize and others you may have never even known about. It’s hard to pinpoint which signings could have been the most successful or complete bombs, but to be signed by the company is a huge accomplishment in itself. Either way, WWE has decided to reveal the 10 biggest signings in its history — and a few of them might shock you.

When you sit back and think about some of the huge names who have come through the WWE doors, it’s hard to figure out who may be the biggest. Back in the days of the “Monday Night Wars,” it was always exciting to see who may jump ship from WCW to WWF/WWE, but those days are sadly gone.

Still, there are a lot of big names who walk down that ramp, and many fans may have never expected it. In the last few years alone, WWE has welcomed Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Kairi Sane, and many others.

It may be hard to believe, but none of those names are on the list of the 10 biggest signings in history which was recently revealed on the official website of WWE.

WWE

10. Finn Balor

Formerly known as Prince Devitt, he was the first-ever WWE Universal Champion and may have held onto the belt for a long time if not for an injury. WWE kind of received two guys in one with this signing, as they have Balor and “The Demon.”

9. Big Show

There is no denying that seeing Big Show (aka Paul Wight, aka The Giant) show up in WWE was a huge moment in wrestling history.

WWE

8. Samoa Joe

This one was long overdue. If he could stay healthy, things would be even better.

7. Goldberg

After WWE purchased WCW, everyone thought it was only a matter of time until Goldberg showed up and speared everyone. Unfortunately, his first run wasn’t the greatest thing, and it was easily outshined by his comeback in late 2016 that lasted through WrestleMania 33.

6. Eddie Guerrero

In early 2000, Eddie Guerrero made his WWF/WWE debut along with three other huge names from WCW. In the article, WWE mentions The Radicalz as a stable, but they don’t specifically mention Perry Saturn and Chris Benoit. Of course, Benoit’s name will likely never be mentioned in any context by WWE ever again.

As for Eddie, he was easily one of the most entertaining superstars in the history of wrestling and was taken far too soon.

WWE

5. Sting

It’s rather interesting that this one wasn’t a bit higher, as no one thought Sting would ever end up in a WWE. Unfortunately, the injury he suffered in a match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions ended his run and career earlier than he would have hoped.

4. Kurt Angle

He’s now a Hall of Famer, but the Olympic Gold Medalist was once a young star stepping out of the amateur circle and into the professional wrestling ring. Kurt Angle is one of the most decorated and talented superstars to ever wrestle in WWE, and his signing was indeed huge.

3. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey had been rumored to head to WWE for a long time, and it finally happened at this year’s Royal Rumble. The former UFC champion hasn’t yet had her first match with the company, but WWE still considers her one of the top three signings of all time.

2. Rey Mysterio

In 2002, Rey Rey jumped to WWE after WCW had dissolved, and he had one of the greatest careers of any masked wrestler in history. Now, there are rumors that he is heading back to WWE after his surprise return at the Royal Rumble, and fans can’t wait to see him again.

WWE

1. Chris Jericho

While some fans may not agree with a few others on this list, this is easily one of the biggest signings in the history of WWE. On August 9, 1999, the countdown hit zero, and Chris Jericho had officially started his career by going one-on-one with The Rock in a verbal battle that will never be forgotten.

Some hardcore wrestling fans are obviously wondering why guys like The Rock or “Stone Cold” Steve Austin aren’t on this list, but big debuts aren’t necessarily the same as “signings.” Reading through this top 10, it is easy to see how some of them are considered some of the biggest signings in the company’s history. Others are a bit questionable, and one still has yet to even step foot in a ring for her first wrestling match, but only time will tell how that goes.