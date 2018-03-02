David Beador And New Girlfriend Lesley Cook Defend One Another On Instagram

David Beador doesn't want anyone talking badly about his new leading lady.

David Beador isn’t technically single and because of that, he and his new girlfriend, Lesley Cook, have been faced with tons of backlash on Instagram as they continue to flaunt their love for one another.

Months after Shannon Beador filed for divorce after 17 years of marriage, David and his new girlfriend are going strong, and when it comes to the criticism they’ve received on social media, neither one of them is allowing their haters to talk badly about the other.

“To think you know someone because you read tabloids or watch a show is beyond ridiculous. I know a TON of good people and David by far is one of the most kind, honest and loving around,” Cook wrote after an Instagram user took aim at her boyfriend.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, who shares three teenage daughters with his estranged wife, including 16-year-old Sophia and 13-year-old twins Adeline and Stella, has been criticized for moving on too quickly from his marriage. However, as he pointed out on his own page, he and Shannon have been separated for some time, and it was she who wanted the divorce in the first place.

Beador also revealed on his Instagram page that his fans and followers have no right to attack Cook with hateful comments and disrespectful messages.

“Enough with your attacks [on] Lesley. Who the f… do you think you [are]? She’s done nothing to deserve your disrespect and you need to shut your mouth,” he wrote.

Beador went on to reveal that if his online audience wants to talk badly about him, they are welcome to do so. However, if they continue to bash Cook, they will promptly be blocked.

David Beador and Lesley Cook went public with their romance in January of this year, just one month after his estranged wife filed documents to end their marriage. Since then, the couple has been openly flirting with one another and defending each other on their pages. They’ve also done some traveling and were recently seen enjoying Park City, Utah.

As for Shannon’s thoughts on the new romance between Beador and Cook, she’s remained completely silent as she focuses on her Season 13 role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

David Beador is not expected to be seen on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.