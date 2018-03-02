Elizabeth Hurley Posts Bikini Pic To Ask ‘Oh Lord’ For A Favor

Even in cold, blizzard-like conditions, Liz Hurley finds a time and a place for donning a bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley donning a bikini is not a rare event, as the 52-year-old Royals star frequently flaunts her taut athletic body in a scantily-clad bikini on her Instagram account. Many of Hurley’s bikini photos are unlike those posted by other celebrities who share pictures of themselves in swimsuits that leave little to the imagination. She does something a bit different than most of the frequent fliers of the bikini selfie set.

According to the Mirror, these bikini pictures of Hurley’s have conjured up quite a few emotions in her fans recently. She even received a slew of marriage proposals after posting a recent picture of herself wearing a crocheted sweater-like top and nothing else underneath. Hurley’s latest “throwback” bikini pic comes with a wish in the form of a prayer after posting it with a caption that reads: “Oh Lord, take me back…,” which she posted from her home in the UK.

That picture was taken during her vacation in Seychelles and her wish was to go back to the warmth and the sunshine. She also said how she is now back at home in the UK and she listed the weather as “#freezing and #blizzard.” According to the Mirror, Hurley, who is not only an actress but a swimsuit designer as well “whipped her fans into a frenzy of excitement” in her latest bikini post.

The difference between Hurley’s bikini photos and the other celebrities who have the same frequent posting habits isn’t seen in their choice of bikinis or the way they strike a pose. The difference has nothing to do with body shape or size either, it is seen in the settings Hurley uses when posing for these pictures.

Many of her posts are not selfies like the other celebrities post and the reason for this was recently revealed in an interview that Hurley gave to a magazine. The reason she gave caused a few eyebrows to raise and had some folks leaving a few less than stellar remarks online.

As you can see on Hurley’s Instagram page, her bikini pictures are mostly taken outside of the bathroom and instead she’s in the great outdoors or at least in another setting inside her home. You often find the scantily-clad pictures of other celebrities, like Kim Kardashian, in selfie-form online and they are frequently taken right off their reflection in the bathroom mirror.

When Hurley divulged that many of her bikini shots are taken by her own amateur photographer, this raised some eyebrows and conjured up some negative comments online. According to the Daily Mail, Hurley told the interviewer that it was her 15-year-old son, Damian, who was taking some of the bikini pictures you’ve seen on her Instagram page.

Some people deemed this just a little bit “creepy” and “not healthy,” online, which is reported in a previous Inquisitr article.