Taylor Swift Set To Make A ‘Reputation’ With Camila Cabello And Charli XCX

Taylor Swift announces pop stars Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will join the line up for her 'Reputation' tour.

Taylor Swift is set to bring her latest hits to the stage with a new tour this spring and summer, but she won’t be hitting the tour circuit alone. The pop star revealed on social media that she’ll be bringing two more pop singers with her. The female-driven concert tour will also bring Camila Cabello and Charli XCX to venues this season as a part of Swift’s “Reputation” tour.

Taylor Swift Confirms Reputation Tour Openers

As Page Six reports, Taylor Swift has been bursting to tell fans the news, but she wasn’t able to say anything previously regarding which acts would be joining her “Reputation” tour. The singer likely wanted to wait until plans were complete before springing the news on fans. In revealing that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX were both confirmed to join the tour, Swift added that she was “really excited” to start the tour and to work with her fellow pop singers.

“I have a very exciting update to share… @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!!” Ms. Swift captioned a Twitter video.

Taylor will launch her “Reputation” tour in May with 51 tour dates. The tour will start off in the United States and Canada before expanding to venues around the world. The last concert will take place in New Zealand with a November date.

Charli XCX and Camila Cabello React to the Official Announcement

Repu-hearsals ???? A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:24am PST

If fans needed anymore reason to get excited, BBC News reports that both opening acts were quick to respond to Swift’s official confirmation of the tour line-up. While Charlie XCX’s response was short, it was sent out just a short time after Taylor made the announcement and hinted that the girls would be getting up to some fun antics.

“Can i officially be the bad influence on the #ReputationStadiumTour??? (just kidding….. or am i??),” tweeted Charlie XCX, adding a wink emoji to the post.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello had a lengthier response, expressing her feeling that the opportunity is the realization of a dream for her as a fan and as a friend. Like Charlie XCX, Cabello hinted that the ladies would be having fun off stage, as well as on. She called the tour a “giant sleepover” and confessed to having a Taylor Swift poster in her bedroom.

Camila added that getting to team up with Charli XCX was exciting as well. She added that she has always adored both pop singers, so getting to join them on tour will be a memorable experience.

“This is going to be so much fun!!!! thank you @taylorswift for having me from the bottom of my heart, i love you so much!!!!!!!!” Camila Cabello added to her Instagram post.