The newspaper of record is saying that the White House palace intrigue is boiling over

According to the New York Times, the Trump administration revolving door has never been so busy as while some Trump appointees are threatening to quit, others allegedly are being forced out behind the scenes. Mark Landler for the NYT stated that while Donald Trump is telling Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to stay in the White House and Washington, D.C., he is telling others that the two should never have come, and he is asking Trump chief of staff, John Kelly, to help push them out of the White House and the Trump administration.

Jared Kushner Has Become A Liability To Donald Trump

According to the NYT, Donald Trump is getting tired of hearing about Jared Kushner and his missteps on the news and on late-night television. Trump took it as a personal embarrassment that Jared Kushner was stripped of his top-secret clearance and the new buzz that Kushner was overtly seeking financing from people he was meeting at the White House.

Last night Seth Meyers laid it out that Jared Kushner is corrupt.

“That is cartoonishly corrupt. How much more suspicious could Jared Kushner get? He took millions in loans from companies he met in the White House, tried to set up a secret channel to talk to Russia, can’t get a security clearance or complete a background check, and lurks ominously in the background of every White House photo like he’s the ghost of a boy Trump killed with an errant tee shot.”

The NYT Says Trump Is Telling Ivanka And Jared Kushner To Stay While Asking John Kelly To Get Rid Of Them

But Mark Landler and Maggie Haberman of the NYT say that Donald Trump no longer sees Jared Kushner as an asset, but simply as a liability, as he is bringing negative press to the Trump administration.

“Yet Mr. Trump is also frustrated with Mr. Kushner, whom he now views as a liability because of his legal entanglements, the investigations of the Kushner family’s real estate company and the publicity over having his security clearance downgraded, according to two people familiar with his views. In private conversations, the president vacillates between sounding regretful that Mr. Kushner is taking arrows and annoyed that he is another problem to deal with.”

And the NYT indicates that Donald Trump wants Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump out of the White House, but he doesn’t want to be the guy who fires them, leaving that job to Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“Yet aides also noted that Mr. Trump has told the couple that they should keep serving in their roles, even as he has privately asked Mr. Kelly for his help in moving them out.”

The WSJ Editorial Board Suggests That Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Should Pack Up And Leave D.C.

The Hill has reported that the WSJ Editorial board has some words for Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump. The Wall Street Journal stated that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump shouldn’t wait to be asked to leave by Donald Trump or John Kelly, they should just pack up and go.

“Hiring family for high-profile jobs is always high political risk. Their loyalty can be an asset, but they inevitably become high-profile political targets. Above all, they are hard to fire even when they become liabilities.”

The WSJ Editorial board also stated that now that Jared Kushner has lost his top secret clearance, there is no way he can do his job as Trump described it.

“He also won’t be able to see the President’s daily intelligence briefing. While Mr. Kushner has other policy portfolios, such as prison reform, his value as a formal White House adviser will be diminished.”

The WSJ says it is now up to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.