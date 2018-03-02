Chris Hemsworth Shows How He Gets His Thor-Worthy Body By Working Out In 91-Degree Heat

Last year, prior to the release of Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth did an interview in which he admitted that getting ready to play Thor was a lot harder now than it was when he first started playing the character. As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Hemsworth explained that while training for the third Thor movie, he found his joints really seemed to take a beating. Although it may be harder to get his body into shape to play Thor, that does not stop the actor from getting in his workouts, which can include things like boxing, yoga, and surfing, even if the temperature is in the 90s.

As Men’s Health reports, in a now-deleted post from Chris Hemsworth, which was shared to his Instagram story, the actor posted a video in which he was working out in 91-degree heat. The video showed a sweat-soaked Hemsworth at what appeared to be the end of his workout.

As he panted from exertion, the actor shared that, “they said no human could train in this heat, but I’m not a human, I’m a lizard. An Australian lizard.”

Chris Hemsworth concluded his video by saying that he lives for these kinds of things, before then making a peace sign with his fingers.

Based on a number of recent social media posts, it was easy to figure out that Hemsworth is home in Australia. With it being likely that the actor was near his Byron Bay home in the video, it is easy to confirm that he was working out in unseasonably warm weather. According to Accuweather, the average temperature in the Byron Bay area for early March is typically between 70 to 80 degrees, but the temperature during Chris Hemsworth’s workout was up at the 90-degree mark.

Recently, there has been some talk of a potential fourth Thor movie, as Hemsworth has even taken the time to sit down with his Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, to discuss what another movie might include. While it depends on what happens with the upcoming Avengers movies, the Inquisitr reported that while celebrating the New Year, the two men still took the time to brainstorm what could happen in another movie revolving around Thor. With Chris Hemsworth working out in high heats, it looks like he may be keeping his Thor-worthy body ready for action.