Melania Nixes Trump’s Hand To Hold Her Skirt: He Boards AF1 In Brutal Wind First, Reports ‘Daily Mail’ [Video]

Viral videos show Melania Trump refusing her husband's hand to use the hand to hold down her skirt instead, as well as President Donald Trump running up the stairs of Air Force One ahead of Melania.

President Donald Trump has once again been accused of leaving First Lady Melania Trump twisting in the wind instead of waiting for his wife to exit the motorcade and escort her up the stairs of Air Force One at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on Friday, March 2. President Trump and Melania had a “bumpy” flight upon leaving Virginia, and the below video of the event shows President Trump exiting his SUV and running up the stairs to Air Force One first, with Melania following behind, wrapping her black coat closely around her body.

President Trump previously joked about the hubbub that arose when he boarded Air Force One and the wind exposed the bald spot at the back of his head. Trump told the crowd at CPAC that he tries “like hell” to hide the bald spot, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Now, the Daily Mail is noting that President Trump did not wait for Melania to exit her side of the SUV and walk up the Air Force One stairs hand-in-hand as the couple traveled en route to the funeral of Reverend Billy Graham. Instead, President Trump could be seen in photos and videos exiting his side of the SUV and jogging directly up the stairs of Air Force One.

Photos of the couple taken after Melania and President Trump landed in Charlotte also display their hair blowing in the wind.

Trump faced similar criticism on his Inauguration Day, as reported by Town and Country, when President Trump exited his SUV and mounted the stairs of the White House to greet former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, while Melania followed behind.

Videos and photos from Friday, March 2, prove the windy weather conditions, with papers flying around at Trump’s feet. Melania shielded herself with her black coat, navigating the stairs in her in five-inch stilettos, holding the bottom of her coat clasped closed with her hand.

On Twitter, a varying amount of opinions are flowing into the social media platform about Trump, Melania, and the wind.

Publications are also noting that Melania twirled her hand away from Trump’s several times when the couple landed in Charlotte, placing her hand on her skirt instead.

Later, President Trump and Melania appeared to hold hands, as seen below.