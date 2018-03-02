Khloe Kardashian Slams ‘Waste Of Space’ Sister Kourtney Kardashian In Scathing Rant [Video]

Khloe called Kourtney "annoying as f***" while Kourtney hit back that she was a "f***ing pregnant w***e."

Khloe Kardashian is seriously unloading on big sister Kourtney Kardashian in a new preview clip for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality star – who’s currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson – slammed Kourtney in a preview of the reality show, blasting her as a “waste of space” and “annoying as f***.”

In a new preview clip from an upcoming episode of the E! reality show, Kim Kardashian’s famous sisters get into a pretty serious argument while on a trip to San Francisco that resulted in Kourtney calling Khloe a “f***ing pregnant w***e.”

Khloe slammed her big sister in the video released this week, calling her out for being on her phone and not being present in the moment as the sisters were doing some sightseeing.

“What the f**k are you here for?!” Khloe scathingly asked Kourtney in the KUWTK preview clip. “Don’t chime in if you’re not gonna be [on] you’re on your f**king phone calls all the time!”

But Kardashian’s pretty nasty call out certainly didn’t stop there.

The pregnant star continued to lash out at her sibling in the clip by going on to call her “a waste of space in my meter right now.”

“You’re annoying as f**k now when we’re together. Like, this is what you do,” Kardashian continued as they spent some time together in San Francisco. “You’re on your phone the whole time. You’re just not present.”

After Kourtney hit back at Khloe by claiming that she was only on the phone for 10 minutes and was still present in the moment, Kardashian continued to lash out at her older sister.

“I’m not doing this today… because I’m always the one complaining to get you guys to have fun,” the soon-to-be mom said. “I’m not going to be crazy, okay? You be the f**king b***h that you need to be shown [to be].”

Kourtney then hit back with some pretty scathing expletives of her own, making their argument a full-blown fight.

“F**k you, you f**king w***e,” she responded after being seriously slammed. “You f**king pregnant w***e.”

But while there’s no doubting that the sister’s exchanged some seriously scornful remarks in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip, it seems the reality stars have in fact made up since.

The twosome, alongside sister Kim, are currently in Tokyo, Japan, together and have been sharing sweet photos from the girl’s trip across social media.

Khloe also confirmed back in January that her sister has been giving her advice on how to handle her pregnancy as well as giving her some parenting advice, as she’s a mom to three children – 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign.

“Kourtney gives a lot of advice,” Kardashian said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! per People, though she admitted that she wasn’t exactly taking all of it on board when it comes to caring for her first child.

“I think it’s so sweet but I don’t want to do some of that stuff,” the Revenge Body star continued on the late-night talk show of how she’s not necessarily going to take all of the mom of three’s advice to heart. “Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights on E!