Farrah Abraham Releases ‘Teen Mom OG’ Exit Statement, Slams Co-Stars For ‘Jealousy’ And ‘Hatred’

According to Farrah Abraham, the cast of 'Teen Mom OG' lacks integrity.

Farrah Abraham may be moving on from Teen Mom OG, but that doesn’t mean she’s steering clear of drama with her co-stars. In fact, Abraham is continuing to slam Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell, despite having been fired from the show weeks ago.

After viewers watched as Morgan J. Freeman gave Abraham the boot due to her horrifying treatment toward his staff, including her film crew and producers, Abraham spoke out with an exit statement and didn’t hesitate to take brutal aim at the remaining moms of the MTV series.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told Pop Culture on March 2.

According to Abraham, the entire show lacks confidence, honesty, and integrity, and is filled with insecurities. She then claimed that the remaining women of the show, including Bookout, Portwood, and Lowell, are under the control of their Teen Mom OG producers.

Abraham went on to slam the cast of the MTV reality show by suggesting that they are all having a negative impact on their children and encouraging them to take their kids’ safety and development more serious in the future.

Farrah Abraham has long talked poorly about her Teen Mom OG co-stars, and in her latest chat with Pop Culture, she made it quite clear that she remains unimpressed with their behavior. In fact, she made a point to say that her former co-stars aren’t leaders and haven’t made any substantial changes with their platform. Meanwhile, she added, she has continued to make the world a better place, despite the many lies and attacks she’s been faced with over the years.

“I think I’ve done this better than most in reality TV,” she added.

Following Abraham’s exit from Teen Mom OG, rumors have been swirling in regard to Mackenzie McKee joining the show to replace her. That said, MTV has not yet confirmed McKee’s addition to the show, nor have they said whether another cast member will be added to the show in Abraham’s place.

Teen Mom OG Season 7 is currently airing on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.