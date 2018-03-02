‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Feels Like A ‘Monster,’ Lauren Burnham And Becca Kufrin Face Blindsides

New 'Bachelor' spoilers previews tease that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will end up feeling like a monster as both Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin face shockers.

Season 22 of ABC’s The Bachelor is set to wrap up with a two-night finale airing on Monday and Tuesday nights. There have been spoilers swirling about a chaotic ending for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and now the network has released a new preview clip teasing additional hype. What does the new promo video reveal about what’s coming up for Luyendyk and his finalists Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin?

Gossip guru Reality Steve has previously revealed juicy Bachelor spoilers about what he says happened both during the Season 22 finale as well as what allegedly has gone down in the months since filming ended. Heading into the two-night finale set to air on March 5 and 6, numerous signs point toward those explosive spoilers being accurate.

ET Online has shared the latest spoiler-filled Bachelor preview, and it’s a doozy. Arie Luyendyk Jr. is seen explaining that he’s in love with two women, and he’s got a real fear that he’ll choose the wrong one. Arie notes that he’s terrified, and ABC teases that this will be an ending unlike anything viewers have seen before.

Heading into the final rose ceremony, Arie told both Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham that he loved them. Bachelor spoilers from this new preview show both Becca and Lauren expressing confidence that they are the right woman for Luyendyk and that they will be getting a proposal.

Obviously, one of the women will be left stunned at the rose ceremony when she is rejected. However, Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that this time, the final rose isn’t the end of Arie’s journey to find love. Kufrin is heard in the spoiler clip saying that she was blindsided, and Burnham remarks that she feels betrayed. Adding to the hype is Luyendyk saying that he feels like a monster.

ABC also teases that the two-night finale will be filled with unedited, uncut, and unbelievable drama involving Arie, Lauren, and Becca. Tuesday’s Bachelor: After the Final Rose special will have all three present to discuss what happened in Peru and since then, and the network teases that both blindsided women will have a chance to talk with Luyendyk about what they experienced.

Viewers will get three hours of drama on Monday, March 5, and Tuesday’s outing will add another two hours of excitement to the mix. In addition, the next Bachelorette lead will be announced on Tuesday. Considering the Bachelor spoilers that are out about what’s coming in this finale, all signs point toward one particular lady scoring the Bachelorette gig, and she’ll definitely have the viewers behind her.

Luyendyk says he’s ready to take a lot of heat over what happened, but he has also said that he’s very happy at this point. Will Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s love story lead to wedding bells despite the blindsides and shockers ahead? ABC’s Bachelor 2018 season wraps up with five hours of drama airing on Monday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 6, and fans are anxious to see how it all ends.