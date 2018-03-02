The 27-year-old actress split from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky last October after a year of dating.

During her appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, Jennifer Lawrence took the opportunity to set the record straight on the widely speculated rumor that she is in a romantic relationship with Brad Pitt.

“No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random,” said the Red Sparrow star in response to a fan who called into the show to ask her about the recent tabloid gossip.

“But, I also wasn’t, like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!” she jokingly added.

Lawrence was first linked to Angelina Jolie’s ex in December shortly after she split from Mother! director Darren Aronofsky after dating him for a year, though a source at the time told Entertainment Tonight that the pair had ended their relationship on “amicable” terms.

In her recent Vanity Fair cover story, the 27-year-old confirmed these reports, saying that she and Aronofsky have an “amazing friendship” in the wake of their seemingly harmonious break-up.

“We have an amazing friendship that started before the movie, then we had a partnership with the movie, and then we had a romance that came from the movie, so when you strip the romance away, we still have immense respect for each other.”

Greg Allen / Invision / AP Images

Despite being in a good place with her ex now, Lawrence admitted that she was “really sad” when her relationship with the 48-year-old filmmaker initially ended, and so she turned to her best friend Amy Schumer for comfort and support.

“When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Amy] and I was really sad,” she recalled in her interview with Cohen, as reported by People.

“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’ I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.'”

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

This marks the second bouquet from the stand-up comedienne in recent times, as J-Law received a similar flower arrangement when she attended Schumer’s surprise wedding last month.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 36-year-old tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer at a secret ceremony in Malibu on February 13, with Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David, and David Spade making the high-profile guest list.

Following the low-key service, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight that she struggled to hold back the tears as Schumer and her husband exchanged their romantic beachside nuptials.

“It was beautiful,” the Hunger Games star recounted.

“It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole [time]. His vows were stunning. It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

The two ladies have been friends ever since Lawrence reportedly sent an email of admiration to her fellow actress after watching Trainwreck, which Schumer wrote and played her first leading movie role.

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.