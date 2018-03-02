Donald And Melania Trump Heading To Mar-A-Lago Again After Billy Graham’s Funeral

Donald Trump's 14th visit to his vacation home comes amid controversy over how Melania obtained a rare visa.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are planning another vacation after they attend the funeral of Rev. Billy Graham on Friday afternoon. The couple is set to fly to Palm Beach and visit Mar-a-Lago following the ceremony in what will be Trump’s 14th visit to the Florida getaway since being sworn in as president.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Trump and Melania will head to his Mar-a-Lago estate shortly after landing at Palm Beach International Airport at 3:45 p.m. Later this evening, Trump is putting on a meet-and-greet with supporters from the Republican National Committee before speaking at the party’s Spring Donor Retreat dinner. Trump gave a speech at the same event last year.

Although Trump and Melania will enjoy Friday night and Saturday morning in Palm Beach, their vacation will be short-lived. The pair is scheduled to return to the White House on Saturday afternoon for another round of events. Trump is set to talk to supporters at the 2018 Gridiron Club feast. He also had a fundraising event Saturday evening at Palm Beach, but that was postponed due to the Gridiron Club event.

Before heading to Palm Beach, Trump and Melania were spotted paying their tribute to Reverend Billy Graham, who passed away earlier this week. The two were spotted placing a wreath on top of Graham’s casket, which is currently in Washington for the funeral ceremony.

Melania wore traditional black for the somber occasion, though she did show a bit of leg. She completed her look with a pair of dark gloves and a fur collar.

Ceremonies for Graham will continue throughout the day in the nation’s capital. His formal funeral, meanwhile, will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday. Every living president of the United States is expected to make an appearance at the ceremony, along with over 2,000 mourners.

Queen Elizabeth II might even make a surprise showing, though Kensington Palace has not released an official statement on the matter.

While Trump and Melania have a packed weekend ahead of them, some people are continuing to question the president’s stance against immigration. In particular, Melania’s own immigrant status is under the spotlight as critics wonder how she was able to secure an EB-1 visa, which is usually reserved for people who exhibit “extraordinary ability.”

What is the Einstein visa? And how did Melania Trump get one? https://t.co/FtEBkTZ2BA — Jake Bernstein (@Jake_Bernstein) March 2, 2018

Melania was granted the visa back in 2000 when she first started dating Trump. However, the type of visa she received is usually reserved for professors, executives, and researchers, many of whom have a lifetime achievement under their belt, like an Olympic medal or Pulitzer Prize.

At the time, Melania was working as a model. This comes in light of Trump’s desire to end certain immigration policies, like the ability of U.S. citizens to sponsor family members for citizenship.

Melania Trump has not commented on the reports surrounding her initial visa application. She has been a U.S. citizen since 2006.