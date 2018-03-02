‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Caught Disposing Of Evidence, Brady Proposes To Eve

Even though Gabi is innocent, she incriminates herself by disposing of evidence. 'DOOL' spoilers also reveal that Brady proposes to Eve, but there is an unexpected complication.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 5 reveal that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will get in even more trouble. Also, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) makes an unexpected move when it comes to Eve Donovan Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva).

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, sneak peek photos show that Gabi will land herself in even more hot water. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) witnesses the fashionista disposing of evidence. It has to do with the evidence in the Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) murder investigation.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral confirm that Gabi is innocent. Even though video footage shows Gabi, it wasn’t her at all. She may have punched the wall, but it was actually Abigail’s (Marci Miller) alter personality, named “Gabby” that killed Andre. However, that doesn’t help Gabi’s situation unless she is cleared or the truth is finally proven.

A sneak peek photo showed that Gabi is pulling out a multi-colored coat. The same coat that belongs to Gabi and that “Gabby” has been wearing. As fans recall, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) has vowed to protect Abby. However, it isn’t just because of his lust for her. It is his way of protecting him and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) from being implicated in the crime.

Weekly Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that later in the week, Lani will catch Gabi disposing of evidence. Realizing that the coat could seal a criminal conviction, Gabi probably is trying to protect herself. However, she just might end up making things worse for herself.

Other DOOL spoilers reveal that Brady gets an engagement ring for Eve. As fans know, he plans to romance the Kiriakis widow, then do some shady dealings to eliminate her and regain his position in the company. However, things may backfire on him.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the following week, Eve will fire Brady. Since this happens at the same time Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) reconcile, the truth may finally come out. This could set up a scheme for revenge that involves Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley). The actress is supposed to return in just a few months.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.