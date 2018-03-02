Heavy Nor’easter Winds, Rain, And Snow Causing Outages, Flooding, And Cancelled Flights In East Coast

The storm has the potential to become a 'Bomb Cyclone,' similar to the blizzard that hit the East Coast of the United States and Canada earlier this year.

A nor’easter, expected to be even worse than the one that hit the country earlier this year, has now made its way into the Atlantic coast. The macro-scale cyclone has brought with it heavy winds with gusts reportedly reaching up to 70 mph in New England and the mid-Atlantic. Coastal flooding in the different states along the Atlantic coast has already been reported. Heavy snow in states like New York and Pennsylvania are expected to last until the weekend, according to forecasters.

The storm has resulted in the closure of several bridges and roads along the coast due to heavy winds resulting in huge waves and flooding. The full moon and the accompanying high tide have only managed to worsen the situation as threats of storm surges continue to loom over coastal neighborhoods. Power outages and downed trees have already been reported in different areas along the coastline.

Federal offices, schools, and other establishments have already closed down, with some residents living near the coast being told to immediately evacuate. As reported by CNN, the National Weather Service has already declared the situation to be a matter of “life and death” and that people living in ocean-exposed shorelines should take the storm very seriously and evacuate immediately.

Storm lashes Eastern U.S. This is 'a life and death situation for people on the coast' https://t.co/Hdi30GrgSk — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 2, 2018

The powerful hurricane-strength winds have caused hundreds of flights going in and out of the United States to be canceled or rerouted, stranding thousands of passengers. Major airports such as JFK, Newark, LaGuardia, Logan International, and Philadelphia International are halting all flights in and out of their facility. Several airlines have already started to offer passengers cancellation fee waivers and free transfers in light of the extremely difficult weather conditions.

Flight cancellations are mounting as winter storm conditions in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast continue. Travelers should confirm flight status/rebooking options with their airline. @Allegiant @AmericanAir @Delta @SouthwestAir @united pic.twitter.com/mJmza6hEPs — Norfolk Airport (@NorfolkAirport) March 2, 2018

Similar to the January 2018 North American blizzard, which brought high winds and snowfall along the East Coast, the current storm is expected to become a “Bomb Cyclone.” The storm is reportedly going to drop the affected areas’ atmospheric pressure by at least 24 millibars in a matter of hours, resulting in significant snowfall and rain accumulations. The heavy and wet snow accompanied by strong winds will result in downed power lines and trees, while the constant rainfall will cause flooding and sudden storm surges in coastal areas.