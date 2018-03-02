Michelle Obama For President: Former First Lady Again Reveals Whether She Plans To Run, Explains Her Decision

Michelle Obama revealed again on Tuesday whether she plans to ever run for President of the United States. Fans of the former First Lady have been hoping for a while that she will make a run for president in the 2020 election. However, according to a Friday report on Business Insider, Michelle Obama has other plans for her future in leadership.

Polls from just four months ago show that Michelle Obama would win the Democratic party nomination as presidential candidate in a primary election, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. There’s even an active Facebook page with over 500,000 followers who are devoted to Michelle Obama for U.S. President in 2020.

While Michelle Obama certainly has a loyal fan base built up from her time in the spotlight during Barack Obama’s eight years spent in the White House as the 44th U.S. President, the 54-year-old lawyer and writer from Chicago apparently has no plans to follow in her husband’s footsteps. According to the Business Insider, Michelle Obama has no interest in ever running for president.

Instead, the “role model for women” is more interested in working with the future leaders of America. Through the Obama Foundation, Michelle Obama reportedly plans to continue to help young leaders turn into the “next generation” of U.S. leaders. Michelle Obama says that she wants to create “thousands and thousands” of future leaders, rather than make a run for the president.

According to Michelle Obama during a discussion at the Klick Health MUSE event on Tuesday in New York, a “better investment” would be to spend her time working with today’s youth to turn them into future leaders of the country, saying that some “bright young people” are already doing some “amazing things.”

“So I’m optimistic about the future. There are some bright young people out there doing some amazing things.”

Michelle Obama goes on to say that her goal is to create “thousands of mes,” which Business Insider translates into many future Michelle Obamas “vying for the presidency.” Business Insider goes on to say that Michelle Obama has no plans to swap spots with her husband, former President Barack Obama, after being First Lady for many years.

After citing her role as an “older leader,” Michelle Obama says that she wants to step out of the way and make room for future leaders.

“This is why I’m not going to run for president. Because I think it’s a better investment to invest in creating thousands of mes.”

Michelle Obama explained that making a run for the president would prevent the country from finding the “new energy out there” to fill the most powerful role in the U.S. government. The Inquisitr previously revealed back in September of 2017 that Michelle Obama probably wouldn’t be “swayed to run for president,” even though she has “widespread popularity.”

The Business Insider article shared that Michelle Obama made her plans to not run for president very clear during her time at the MUSE event on Tuesday. The Klick Health website announced in mid-February that Michelle Obama would participate in the “moderated discussion” on February 27, along with other “remarkable speakers” to talk health, technology, and science.

People Magazine wrote on Wednesday that Michelle Obama also talked about Barack Obama’s hair at the recent Klick Health’s MUSE event. According to Michelle Obama, Barack Obama’s hair turned grey during the eight years he spent as POTUS in the White House and that “he regrets that he hadn’t dyed his hair before.”