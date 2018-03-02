‘Flip Or Flop’s’ Christina El Moussa Not Ready To Get Married To Ant Anstead, Reports ‘Gossip Cop’ [Debunked]

Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa is ready to get married to her current boyfriend, Ant Anstead. At least, that’s according to an article from Life & Style. According to the outlet, a source said that Christina feels that Ant is the man she wants to settle down with. However, celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case, and they report that the story is untrue.

“They would love to get married, and they’re discussing it already. Christina knows Ant is ‘the one,’ and the feeling is mutual,” the source allegedly said, as reported by Gossip Cop.

The article adds that there is a major stumbling block blocking their wedding plan. The English TV presenter is still married to his wife. However, Life & Style claims that their divorce will not be messy because Ant and his wife were high-school sweethearts. They also say that they do not think that Christina’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, will have a problem with the relationship because he has given them his “seal of approval.”

The checked with Christina’s rep who said that the story has no basis in reality. Christin El Moussa and Ant Anstead are not planning on getting married.

According to Gossip Cop, this is not the first time the tabloid has claimed that Christina El Moussa is about to walk down the aisle. They have previously published an article where they said that she was getting married to her former boyfriend Doug Spedding. As GC notes, the publication did not take into account that El Moussa was still married to her then-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.

As for Christina and Tarek, People Magazine reported back in January that their divorce has been finalized. They were married for seven years and are the parents of two children, daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2. The HGTV stars’ breakup first made headlines after reports of a public argument were published in the media. According to People, authorities say that during the incident, Tarek wielded a gun and a 911 call was made.

Christina filed for divorce in August citing “irreconcilable differences” between her and Tarek.