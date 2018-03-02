Hope Hicks Has $10 Million Offer To Write Tell-All Book On Donald Trump White House, Bestselling Author Claims

She has also been approached by top Hollywood brass to turn her story of Trump's White House into a miniseries, the source claimed.

Hope Hicks may soon be gone from the White House, but the woman who became one of Donald Trump’s closest confidants could have a nice going-away gift — a $10 million deal to write a tell-all book.

Hicks had been described as the person in the White House closest to Donald Trump (other than his children), a longtime adviser who was with him even before he officially kicked off his campaign for president. That made her departure this week even more shocking, with Hicks telling staff at the White House that she is leaving her position as director of communications.

There has been plenty of speculation as to the cause of her departure. Some noted that her official announcement came just one day after she testified to the House Intelligence Committee regarding allegations that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia, though others disputed that this had anything to do with her decision to leave.

Whatever happened, Hope Hicks may soon make a fortune telling the world about it. According to bestselling author Jerry Oppenheimer, Hicks was immediately given a $10 million offer to write a tell-all book. Writing in the Daily Mail, Oppenheimer also claimed that a Hollywood heavy-hitter has already been in contact with Hicks about turning her story into a miniseries.

There could be a lot to go on should Hicks ultimately decide to tell her story. As the Week noted, she kept a diary of “the inner workings of Trump’s inner sanctum,” which could ultimately add fuel to the ongoing investigation of Trump’s campaign and the aftermath. Legal expert Norm Eisen noted that such a diary would be required to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act, and her entries could eventually be used to show if Trump intended to obstruct justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey and tried to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Whoa!: “Hicks has been secretly keeping…a 'diary of her White House work, and her interactions w/Trump.'” If true, belongs to USG not her, must be preserved in WH under Pres Recds Act, raises issues about her handling of classified & WILL be subpoenaed. https://t.co/oPKBlBRtvL — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) March 2, 2018

It was not clear whether Hope Hicks was considering the $10 million offer she had been given, but there would seem to be a big market for it. The first tell-all book about the Trump administration, Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, set records for its sales and is projected to sell more than Trump’s own bestselling book, The Art of the Deal.