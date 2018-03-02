‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington’s Fiance Rose Leslie Reveals The One Thing He Is Not Allowed To Do

Plus, the latest on where Harington has been spotted filming the final season of the HBO mega-hit.

Rose Leslie has an inside track to all things Game of Thrones, but she refuses to let her fiance, Kit Harington, spoil anything heading into the show’s final season. The actress recently revealed how she avoids accidental spoilers from her soon-to-be husband, especially when he comes home after reading a script.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Leslie revealed that she has a special system in place to avoid leaks about Season 8. When Harington comes home after a day on the set, Leslie doesn’t even look him in the eyes because she knows his excitement will give something away.

“I for sure ask Kit not to show me his excitement after he has read an episode, simply because I don’t want to read anything in his eyes,” Leslie shared. “…I can’t wait until next year. So, when he’s at the other end of the room and reading the episode, it’s like, no … we are not going to have eye contact for a long time. Go make a cup of tea. Calm down.”

Leslie started dating Harington after the two met on the show in 2012. While Leslie’s character is no longer a part of Game of Thrones, she has kept up with the story. But unlike most Game of Thrones fans, she’s willing to wait until the final season premieres to know how it all shakes out.

Harington, meanwhile, is busy filming for the final season of HBO’s hit fantasy drama and was recently spotted on a set in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The actor was caught smoking a cigarette while taking a break between scenes. HBO recently announced that Season 8 would not premiere until 2019, though an official release date has not been confirmed.

Showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff explained how the long wait is due to the extra time and effort put into each of the remaining six episodes, which are all well over an hour in length.

Production for Season 8 of Game of Thrones is scheduled to continue through the summer of 2018, so there should be plenty of opportunity for more spoilers along the way.

Speaking of spoilers, Harington’s scenes in Dubrovnik included a few tense moments with Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on the show. The King’s Landing scenes led to a lot of speculation that Jon Snow will end up on the Iron Throne in the series finale.

It isn’t clear why Jon is back in King’s Landing with Cersei, but she looked downcast in the leaked photos.

The last time Jon was in the Westeros capital was when he negotiated a truce between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei at the end of Season 7. Afterward, Jon headed north with Daenerys to fight the Night King.

There’s no telling why Kit Harington is filming more Game of Thrones scenes in King’s Landing, but it’s possible these are the final moments of Cersei’s reign.