‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Deathbed Paternity Confession Rocks Steffy And Liam

Next week on 'B&B' Dollar Bill is shot and thinks he's dying so he comes clean and wrecks many lives in the process.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise it’s a painful week ahead for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). New B&B spoilers for the week of March 5-9 reveal that he’s angered and alienated everyone in his life so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise when he’s found shot in his home. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) stops by to see Bill about the custody case and finds him wounded. Things unravel from there.

Dollar Bill Shot By Whom?

Next week’s Bold spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Katie comes to see Bill about the custody papers he filed against her. Bill follows through with his threat to take Will from her unless she breaks off her engagement with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Katie keeps the ring, so Bill calls his lawyer and draws up papers for sole custody. Katie goes to confront Bill and is stunned by what she finds.

Bill is home and injured when she finds him bleeding and in critical condition. Katie could just walk away and leave him to die, but she’s not that heartless. Instead, Katie calls 911 and Bill is whisked to the hospital. Unfortunately, Bill’s injuries convince him that he’s dying and he might say some things he will later regret. The person foremost on Bill’s mind is Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood).

How to end a conversation the Bill Spencer way #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Zc97DiLeXW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 1, 2018

Ridge Rages At Bill Over Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central predict that after Bill proposes to Steffy today and carrying over to Monday’s show on March 5, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) snaps. Ridge pounds on Bill’s door to rage at him over the proposal and things get physical. New CBS promo photos show Bill and Ridge in a physical confrontation and Bill knocks Ridge down in a fit of anger.

Other spoilers for next week say that even though Steffy turns down the proposal, Bill won’t take no for an answer. He’s determined to win her and says she’ll be his wife. Then Ridge attacks Bill at his home, and the next time anyone sees Bill, he’s bleeding and shot. Does that mean Ridge did the deed? Soap Opera Story speculates it might be Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that shoots Dollar Bill.

“Deathbed” Confession Ahead

A new leaked video (see above) from behind the scenes at B&B reveal Bill in the hospital and telling cops that Ridge shot him. Ridge does want Bill dead. He even encouraged shady Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) to do the deed, so it might be her work that landed Bill in the ICU. Either way, Bill has a life or death epiphany and could make a confession that ends any chance that Steffy and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) could reunite.

The baby in Steffy’s belly is the only reason that Liam is talking to Steffy. He’s not going to forgive her or forget she slept with his dad. If Steffy weren’t pregnant with Liam’s child, he’d never speak to her again. With Bill scared for his life, Bold spoilers and rumors predict he comes clean on tampering with the ultrasound and admits he’s the father of Steffy’s baby. It’s a life-changing admission that’s overdue.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Don Diamont Exits For A While

All this B&B drama is to get Bill Spencer off center stage at the CBS soap while Don Diamont is in Italy competing on Ballando con le Stelle, their version of Dancing with the Stars. Speculation has been wild on soap social media with many fans hoping that Bill is Steffy’s baby daddy. It looks like the truth will come out soon when Bill is scared for his life and decides he must tell Steffy the truth.

How will Steffy react to Bill’s injury and confession? Will she change her mind and accept his proposal if her baby is his? Catch up on the latest B&B scoop on Quinn using Hope to split Wyatt and Katie and tune into CBS weekdays for the latest episodes. Check back often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.