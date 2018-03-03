Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Throws Justin Theroux’s Belongings In The Trash, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Aniston has warned Theroux that his things would be thrown away if he doesn't take care of them.

After only two years of marriage, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux mutually decided to separate. This is something that didn’t shock many people, as there has been a lot of rumors surrounding their failed marriage long before they officially announced their split. When they announced their separation on February 15, the couple said in a statement that they released to the Associated Press that they are “lovingly” parting ways. However, it seems that everything is exactly the opposite, as recent reports claim that the Friends alum has already thrown the actor’s belongings in the trash.

An insider recently told Radar Online that Jennifer Aniston has thrown some of Theroux’s things in the trash. According to the source, the actress had warned her ex-husband immediately after their Mexico trip to take care of his belongings. It is said that the former couple took the new year trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in an attempt to save their marriage. They were joined by their longtime friend, Jason Bateman, and his family, but photos surfaced showing them being cold toward each other.

The source said that Theroux, 46, only brought the main essentials from their Bel-Air mansion, but he left his large collection of toy airplanes and bathroom products, as well as lots of clothes. Unfortunately, Jennifer Aniston has thrown most of his things away.

“She’s still got a bunch of stuff boxed up and ready for collection, but if he doesn’t collect by the deadline she sets that will be binned or given to charity. She’s being very brutal about this, much to Justin’s horror.”

The insider went on to say that Jennifer Aniston has packed up all Theroux’s stuff and already gave him a deadline to pick them up. Otherwise, she would send them to charity or worse, his things will have to go to the trash bin again. Sadly, the 49-year-old Emmy-winning actress is serious about it.

A few days after the former couple announced their separation, Jennifer Aniston was spotted at Courteney Cox’s home without her wedding ring. According to a source who recently spoke with People, the actress’ close friends have been taking care of her since the breakup, which happened at the end of last year. The insider said that her pals have made sure that she won’t be alone amid the split with Theroux.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston spent seven years together.