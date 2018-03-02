‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Table Slammed By Waco Locals

The highly-anticipated restaurant from the HGTV stars got off to a rough start.

Chip and Joanna Gaines proudly opened their new restaurant in Waco, Texas, this week, but the Fixer Upper stars are already getting heat for it. After opening their new establishment, Magnolia Table, a few residents slammed the couple on Facebook, calling them out for creating “nothing special.”

According to Radar Online, Chip and Joanna’s new joint is open every day except Sunday and serves breakfast and lunch items. The couple has incorporated some of their favorite meals into the menu — Jo’s buttermilk biscuits, lemon lavender donuts, and farm eggs benedict — and serve produce from Joanna’s garden. They also source eggs and meat from local vendors.

Fixer Upper fans have been clamoring to visit the restaurant, but Waco locals don’t share their enthusiasm. One angry resident blasted Chip and Joanna on social media following the grand opening and claims that the restaurant Magnolia Table replaced, Elite Cafe, was a lot better.

“First of all, I can’t stand Chip and Joanna. They fly into Waco and take over with Magnolia Downtown,” the local explained on Facebook. “They made it nothing special. This cafe has a lot of memories for many people in my town. They have ruined it. My heart is broken.”

Even worse, Magnolia Table is located in a spot that is infamous for traffic-related accidents. Some residents revealed that the town sees at least one or two accidents every week outside of the restaurant, and that will only get worse as Fixer Upper fans flock to Waco for a chance to eat at Magnolia Table.

The new restaurant comes at a busy time for Chip and Joanna. After confirming the end of Fixer Upper, Joanna announced that she is pregnant with baby No. 5.

The couple also just released their own brand of home decor at Target called Hearth & Hand, which is also getting some negative reviews.

But not everyone has been bent out of shape over Chip and Joanna’s restaurant. In fact, a few fans had some great things to say about Magnolia Table on social media and shared pics from their visit.

Based on the photos, it’s safe to say that Chip and Joanna are going to do just fine, and they couldn’t be happier with how things are going.

Ahead of the grand opening, Chip talked about what it was like remodeling the old space, which was home to Elite Cafe. The Fixer Upper star revealed that the building was in bad shape when they arrived, and everything was musky and dingy.

It’s happening!!! #magnoliatable A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Feb 2, 2018 at 10:23am PST

But after months of renovation — and a little elbow grease — the pair whipped the place into shape, and it looks nothing like the old hotspot.

For fans interested in visiting Magnolia Table, the restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day but Sunday. There is also a coffee bar located outside of the place, and fans can purchase some of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ favorite desserts to go.