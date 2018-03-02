Trump Calls Melania ‘Darling’ When He Finds Her In The Crowd During Surprise Speech [Video]

"Hello, darling," Trump said to Melania when he spotted her in the back of the room.

President Donald Trump spoke briefly at the end of the White House Opioid Summit on March 1. First Lady Melania Trump had previously given opening remarks about the ravages of drug abuse when President Trump closed out the White House Opioid Summit on Thursday, concerning opioid addiction problems in the U.S. and more. David Nakamura, a Washington Post Staff Writer, published a pool report titled “Subject: in-town pool report 6/opioids” that described how White House pool reporters were allowed to enter the East Room at 3:05 p.m. for the opioid event. After being directed into the room, President Trump entered, after being introduced by Kellyanne Conway.

Trump told the crowd that he understood what they are experiencing, prior to seeking out Melania in the crowd, telling the audience that Melania was also very concerned about the drug issue and the effects upon the nation. Trump also noted that Kellyanne Conway felt strongly about the drug issue as well.

“Melania is here some place. Where is our first lady? Where is she? Where’s Melania?”

When Trump spotted Melania in the crowd – in the back of the room – after several seconds of scanning the crowd, he said, “Hello darling.” According to CBS News White House Correspondent in the below tweet, Trump also addressed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but he didn’t call Sessions “darling.” Instead, Trump called him Jeff.

Pres looks for the First Lady in the audience at the opioid conference. "Melania's here someplace. Where's our First Lady? Says "Hello, Darling," upon spotting her. Also a friendly word to Atty Gen Sessions. Not Darling, but calls him Jeff. pic.twitter.com/XACKJ952Nw — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 1, 2018

Trump noted that his administration would take the next 21 days to roll out new policies. He also spoke about people suffering injuries that require painkillers who end up leaving the hospital addicted to drugs. Trump spoke about making stronger laws and penalties against “pushers and drug dealers,” then Trump left the room at approximately 3:15 p.m.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Melania wasn’t the only famous politico in the crowd as Trump spoke about drug addiction. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also there, after having gotten into a war of words with Trump, as Sessions tweeted about Trump being “disgraceful” on Wednesday.

Nakamura noted that President Trump appeared to lock eyes with Sessions as Sessions nodded at Trump as he made his way out of the summit.